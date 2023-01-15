HAVERHILL — Residents of the city’s Riverside neighborhoods will get their first chance to see and ask questions about a potential project to remake and add transportation and recreational amenities along a mile-long stretch of Water Street from the busy Mill Street intersection to Riverside Avenue.
Mayor James Fiorentini and the city’s Engineering Department will hold a community meeting Monday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. in the community room in the basement of St. John the Baptist Church, 100 Lincoln Ave. The church is across the street from the stadium.
At the meeting, the mayor and other city officials will outline a federal RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) grant proposal to redo Water Street to provide new river outlooks and trails, bike lanes, and to open the Merrimack River for better viewing. The meeting will include visuals and an opportunity to ask questions.
Prior to submitting the grant application, the city is asking the public for input on what they would like the application to include. Fiorentini stressed that applying for the grant is no guarantee that the grant will be funded and that, in fact, only a fraction of grant applications such as this are successful.
“This project is part of plan to modernize and beautify the major gateways into Haverhill and take advantage of our greatest natural asset, the Merrimack River,” Fiorentini said.
Work would also include improvements to roadway drainage and pavement, lighting and streetscape amenities, and improvements to the busy signalized intersection at Mill Street.
The city is hoping to get the project on the state’s Transportation Improvement Project (TIP) list for funding, but in an effort to speed it up by several years, the city is in the process of applying for a federal RAISE grant to fund the project.
“This is a very competitive grant and we aren’t assured of anything, but if we have neighborhood and community support and get a good turnout for this meeting, it will bolster our chances,” the mayor said.
The Biden-Harris Administration recently announced funding of $1.5 billion for the 2023 RAISE discretionary grant program, which is designated for transportation projects with significant local or regional impacts that are harder to obtain funding for through other transportation grant programs.
Haverhill’s Washington DC-based consultants Merchant McIntyre Associates are assisting in the development of the grant proposal as part of the mayor’s effort to go after more federal and Congressional funding for local projects. The firm recently worked closely with Congresswoman Lori Trahan’s office and other Congressional representatives to win $700,000 for improvements to Haverhill’s Winnekenni Park Recreational Area.
For more information visit online at transportation.gov/RAISEgrants.
