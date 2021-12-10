HAVERHILL — A free presentation on environmental disasters and emergency preparedness will be held Monday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to noon at Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St.
Participants will receive free emergency "go to" kits. Lunch will be provided by Aflac.
This program is presented in partnership with 411 Cares and the Massachusetts Office on Disability Emergency Preparedness.
Seating is limited. Reserve a seat by contacting a member of 411 Cares at 978-857-7696 or 411cares@gmail.com.
Women’s City Club to celebrate with holiday fun
HAVERHILL — A gift swap with holiday music playing in the background will set the scene for a meeting of the Women’s City Club of Haverhill on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The club’s festive December meeting begins early at 12:30 p.m. in the lower level of Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St.
Musician Rick Scalise will entertain on his keyboard. Members can also take part in a holiday gift swap. The suggested price limit on gifts is $15. Be creative and bring a treat that brings joy for you to select and to give, capturing the true spirit of the holidays.
Club President Phyllis Farfaras will conduct a brief business meeting. Light refreshments include holiday treats, coffee and tea. As always, there will be plenty of time for socializing.
The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.