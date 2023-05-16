HAMPSTEAD — Hampstead Fire Department invites the public to a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for its new addition and renovations to its fire station at 17 Little's Lane on May 18 and May 20.
The ribbon cutting will take place on Thursday, May 18, at 3 p.m.
The dedication will take place on Saturday, May 20 at 10:45 a.m., following by an open house until 12 p.m.
Tuscan Village to host Bourque 7.7K Road Race
SALEM — Tuscan Village is teaming up with Bourque Family Foundation to host the annual Bourque 7.7K Road Race on Saturday, May 20, starting at 10 a.m. at Tuscan Village Lake Park, 9 Via Toscana.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Bourque Family Foundation and help support the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem.
The unique distance commemorates Ray Bourque, the Boston Bruins legend who wore jersey No. 77.
There will also be a classic 5K grand tour run and walk option and a special kids race. A post-race party will follow with food, drinks, live entertainment and more.
More information on the race can be found at tuscanvillagesalem.com/thebourquerace.
Lions Club holds recycling fundraiser in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD — The Lions Club will hold its annual spring electronics and appliance recycling fundraiser on Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St.
The event takes place weather permitting.
Bring unwanted electronics and appliances like televisions, computers, monitors, laptops, microwaves air conditioners and more to be recycled.
All proceeds will go towards the Lions Club's charitable endeavors.
Limited pickups are available for a small fee.
Contact Gerry Foster at 603-505-1819 or gmfosterjr415@gmail.com to schedule a pick-up or for more information.
Danville plans Memorial Day celebration
DANVILLE — The town's Memorial Day parade will take place on Saturday, May 27, starting at 11 a.m. at the Danville Elementary School, 23 School St.
The parade will head up Main Street to the Veterans War Memorial where a brief ceremony will follow.
Any groups looking to participate in the parade should contact the American Legion Post 115 at krdpost115danville@gmail.com.
Sandown plant sale returns
SANDOWN — The Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next to the Sandown fire station at Main St.
The sale will feature locally-grown perennials for $5 each. There will also be pollinator friendly plants.
Shoppers are encouraged to bring plant trays and wagons to fill up and to also come early for the best selection.
Club members will be available to answer questions. For more information on the sale, visit sandowngardenclub.org.
Learn about invasive plants at Kimball Library
ATKINSON — The Kimball Library will co-host talk on invasive plant species with the Conservation Commission and New Hampshire Department of Agriculture on Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m., 5 Academy Ave.
Join Douglas Cygan, invasive species coordinator for the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, for a deep dive into the upland invasive plants of New Hampshire. Learn how to identify some of the most aggressive non-native plants found here in the Granite State, and how to control them.
Library offers genealogy programs
DERRY — The public library offers a series of programs focusing on history and genealogy research.
On Tuesday May 23, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., a cemetery walk is planned at Forest Hill Cemetery in East Derry. Library staff member Erin Moulton Robinson will be joined by local historian T. J. Cullinane for a walk through the historic graveyard to explore history, tombstone craftsmanship and local legends. Rain date is June 6.
To learn more about these programs visit the library at derrypl.org or call 603-432-6140.
