HAVERHILL — Energized by an initial public meeting held in August, public library officials are taking the next step in gathering feedback for the library’s expansion, renovation and modernization.
At a second public meeting to be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., library patrons and the general public will have the opportunity to discuss concepts developed by architects in response to wish lists cultivated at the first meeting and across surveys, interviews and focus groups.
The event is in the library’s Johnson Auditorium at 99 Main St. Pizza will be provided and children are welcome.
On the horizon is a major renovation under consideration by the library’s Trustees. Now in the feasibility and planning stage, library officials said they are actively listening to Haverhill citizens, including patrons who use the library’s services.
“At our next public meeting, we hope to see people from the first meeting and new people who’d like to engage in the planning process,” said Library Director Sarah Moser. “Among our many priorities are to create flexible, welcoming spaces, enrich patron services including access to cutting-edge technologies, improve the exterior’s appearance and accessibility, and expand the library’s stature as a cultural hub for Haverhill’s diverse communities.”
HAVERHILL — In an effort to prevent another surge of COVID-19 this winter, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is announcing another round of incentives to encourage Massachusetts residents ages 5 and older to get their boosters or initial vaccinations.
A $75 gift card for each dose administered will be available at special state-run, family-friendly clinics scheduled through the end of November. The clinics are all supplied with the updated “bivalent” COVID-19 boosters, which provide the best protection against the Omicron variant and its subvariants, health officials said. The boosters include those just recently authorized for children ages 5 and older.
For Haverhill residents, these special clinics offering the incentive will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St. Walks-ins accepted although online registration is recommended at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/cataldo.
No ID or proof of health insurance is required, and the incentives will be available as long as supplies last.
Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccination clinics offering incentives, and find a clinic near you at mass.gov/GetBoosted.
Methuen Lions to host Meet and Greet on Oct. 27
METHUEN — The Methuen Lions Club will hold a Meet and Greet for prospective members at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Irish Cottage Restaurant, 17 Branch St.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to email MethuenMALionsClub@yahoo.com.
9-year-old Haverhill girl performs on solo guitar at the Topsfield Fair
HAVERHILL — Aliyah Cardona, a fourth grader at Pentucket Lake Elementary School, saw her dream come true when she performed a solo guitar show at the recent Topsfield Fair.
Her mother, Abby Nestor and her stepfather Chris Angeloni, said Aliyah, 9, has been taking guitar lessons at Be Imagine Music Studio for a year and her teacher, Ben Goldbaum, told her to learn a song she really liked. Aliyah chose Blitzkrieg Bop by the Ramones. Goldbaum invited two of his bands, The Resistance and Rainbow Catalyst to perform at the fair.
When the bands completed their performances, Goldbaum invited Aliyah to the stage, where she gave a solo performance of Blitzkrieg Bop on her black Fender Squire. At least 20 family members were there for her along with a crowd of about 50 other people, Abby Nestor said.
As Aliyah was walking towards the stage, she commented, “I feel so special,” and “I love rock and roll.” Following her performance, the told her parents, “that was awesome.”
