HAVERHILL — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will host a public information meeting Thursday, March 9, on the proposed $150 million replacement of the PFC Ralph T. Basiliere Bridge over the Merrimack River. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the UMass Lowell iHub at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St. All views and comments submitted in response to the meeting will be reviewed and considered to the maximum extent possible, officials said.
The proposed project consists of fully replacing the Basiliere Bridge. While the bridge’s structure remains safe for all users, according to MassDOT, the bridge has reached the end of its useful lifespan and must be replaced. As part of the project, MassDOT seeks to optimize the number of lanes on the bridge and improve cycling and pedestrian accommodations on the structure. Construction is expected to begin during the winter of 2024-2025.
This meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. MassDOT provides reasonable accommodations and/or language assistance free of charge upon request. For accommodation or language assistance, contact MassDOT’s Chief Diversity and Civil Rights Officer at 857-368-8580, TTD/TTY at 857-266-0603, fax 857-368-0602 or by emailing MassDOT.CivilRights@dot.state.ma.us. Requests should be made as soon as possible and prior to the meeting. For more difficult to arrange services including sign-language, CART or language translation or interpretation, requests should be made at least 10 business days before the meeting.
This Public Information Meeting or a cancellation announcement is available at tinyurl.com/45hfauuk. For project details, visit tinyurl.com/4cuuy6m7.
Garden design talk planned in Andover
ANDOVER — The Andover Garden Club will hold a free garden design lecture on March 7 at 6:45 p.m. at the Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main St.
Landscape architect and professional photographer Joanne Pearson will offer advice on garden design and showcase gardens in the United States and Europe. She will also suggest ways to implement grand themes from the showcased gardens into the average homeowner’s yard.
More information can be found online at mhl.org.
Women in Business Luncheon set for March 21
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Women in Business Luncheon Tuesday, March 21, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex St. Guest speaker is Nancy Gardella, executive director of the North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau. Cost is $28 for members and $38 for future members. Includes a hot luncheon buffet.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Drawn to the Music April concert performances
SALEM, N.H. — Drawn to the Music, a collaborative arts project in which New Hampshire elementary students listen to great works of western art music and create original illustrations in response, will take place Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16 at 2 p.m. at the Seifert Performing Arts Center at Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive.
These kid-friendly concerts are presented by the New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra. Live stream tickets are available for the Sunday 2 p.m. concert. There will be a Touch an Instrument opportunity for kids to come on stage and interact with the orchestra and their instruments after the concert. For more information, visit online at nhphil.org.
