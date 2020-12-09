Eagle-Tribune Publisher Karen Andreas has departed the newspaper, the paper announced Tuesday.
Andreas also served as regional publisher of affiliated newspapers The Salem News, Gloucester Daily Times, Daily News of Newburyport, Haverhill Gazette and Andover Townsman in Massachusetts, and the Derry News and Carriage Towne News in New Hampshire.
Jim Falzone, general manager of the newspaper group, said all departments of the newspapers will continue to operate as usual in the service of readers and advertisers.