Puppy love? No this pair's in forever love

This couple has one strong relationship.
They enjoy walks, wearing matching outfits, and snuggling together for a candlelight dinner and a movie.
This is true puppy love.
For Ryan and Rosie, it's a longtime friendship that is blossoming into an exclusive bond and for owners Judy Longo of Derry and Jodi Phillips of Salem, respectively, it's always fun to see the dogs share time together.
On a recent chilly morning, Ryan and Rose met for a early morning stroll in the parking lot at Hoodkroft golf course, wearing their matching striped holiday sweaters and happily greeting each other as they exited their respective vehicles with their owners.
Ryan, 2, would give Rosie, 4, an occasional affectionate nudge on her nose. The two have been an item for quite a while, Longo said.
"They have play dates," she said. "It was almost love at first sight."
Longo said when she mentions that a visit is planned with Rosie, Ryan gets very excited. Most dates take place at Phillips' home.
Phillips said some dates have included a special dinner.
"They watched 'Lady and the Tramp,'" Phillips said, adding the pair of pups recreated the famed scene where Lady and her Tramp share a romantic spaghetti meal.
Both Longo and Phillips feel Ryan and Rosie might be headed toward a more serious relationship.
That could include a doggie wedding sometime next year.
Longo said a wedding could be planned that could also serve as a fundraiser to support the SPCA. Pet food and other supplies could be collected in lieu of wedding gifts.
But finding a dog-friendly venue is a challenge as the guest list would include other pups and owners who will be on the guest list.
"Maybe in the spring," Longo said, adding Ryan would wear a tuxedo and Rosie would most likely be adorned in her wedding finest.
Until then, both Longo and Phillips continue to seek out the perfect wedding venue.