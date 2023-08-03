HAVERHILL — Former U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Kevin Gilbert Alder of Haverhill will be presented with a Purple Heart during an event on Saturday at the AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose St., that will include an electronics give-away event for Haverhill veterans.
Alder was assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Engineer Battalion, 1ST Marine Corps Division in Vietnam and had been in country as a rifleman and demolitions soldier for approximately 14 days when on July 14, 1968, his unit was patrolling in the jungles of Quang Nam Province outside of Da Nang. While on that patrol, a member of his unit triggered a booby trap and Alder was thrown into the air and injured along with others in his unit, including several who were killed by the device.
Apparently, Alder never physically received his Purple Heat from the Marine Corps. That situation will be rectified on Saturday.
Relay for Life of Greater Haverhill
HAVERHILL — This year’s Relay for Life of Greater Haverhill benefitting the American Cancer Society takes place on the track at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill, beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and concluding at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. In past years the event was held in June, but renovations to the track prompted a change to August. The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend for multiple activities and raffles.
This year’s Relay for Life of Greater Haverhill has already raised $62,606 as of Aug. 3, with the majority, $42,335, raised by Rosie’s Riveters, led by Rose and James Flynn of Haverhill. The event’s goal is to raise $75,000 this year.
For more information, to donate to a team or to form your own team, visit online at tinyurl.com/mwtk3hxx. Scroll down the page for team information.
Boys & Girls Club golf tourney Monday
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will hold its 2023 golf tournament Monday, Aug. 7, at the Haverhill Country Club.
A shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m. The event will include creative course contests, delicious cuisine, raffles, and silent auctions.
Cost is $225 per player and $900 for a foursome.
To donate to the Boys & Girls Club or to register for the tournament online visit haverhillbgc.org/golf-tournament.
Cycle for Shelter set for Sept. 17
HAVERHILL — Emmaus Inc. will hold its 35th annual Cycle for Shelter on Sunday, Sept. 17, starting at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill, 100 Elliott St. Courses offered are 100 miles, 62 miles, 35 miles, a 15-mile family ride, and a virtual ride. Each attendee is asked to commit to raising $250 by Oct. 21, and if the amount isn’t reached, attendees agree to cover the remaining amount. Officially registered family teams will have a fundraising minimum of $500 per team.
Over the past 34 years, Cycle for Shelter has raised more than $2.2 million for Emmaus.
Funds raised support Emmaus programs that help families and individuals who are homeless rebuild their lives. On any given night, more than 350 adults and children call “Emmaus” home. Located in Haverhill, Emmaus programs assist more than 4,000 different people each year, including more than 2,300 children.
Ride in-person or virtually and raise money to help those in our community who are facing homelessness rebuild their lives.
Cycle for Shelter features a fun post-ride cookout, an opportunity to participate in training rides to get you ready for the big day, goodie bags for all riders and special fundraising incentives: Raise $750 and get a free 2023 jersey; raise $1,989 and be inducted into the Founders Cycling Club/1989 Society. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Virtual riders will receive a Cycle for Shelter 35th Anniversary gift and a goodie bag.
Visit online at tinyurl.com/4ckcfzbh.
