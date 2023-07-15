Nancy Chippendale Carberry tap dances whenever the spirit moves her — behind a push cart in a grocery store or at her family-run Nancy Chippendale’s Dance Studios.
At the eight Chippendale studios in North Andover, two in Windham, and two in Newburyport, children of all ages learn tap and other styles in year-round classes and performances.
Asked to demonstrate a step she’ll teach younger kids in an upcoming class, she rises from a table and chair on the black-and-white checkerboard floor of the North Andover dance school lobby and taps a toe-heel in sandals.
Right foot, left foot. Right foot, left foot. Forearms and hands rising and falling between waist and chest in rhythmic opposition.
Two daughters, Karen and Krissy Carberry, remain seated and clap a regular beat, then move to the groove, swinging and syncopating, “Bump da-bump-bump … bump-bump.”
Nancy’s feet, the kids’ claps and now table raps all converge in a coordinated beat.
Daughter number three, Kelli Carberry, and Ukrainian dance teacher Aleksandr Ostanin stand and dance in a supporting role, playing the Pips to Nancy’s Gladys Knight.
This is fun fit for a family, the Dancing Carberrys.
Meanwhile, three visiting tap masters from the West, Southwest and South arrive through the Sutton Street dance school’s glass doors. They file to the far studio to give boot camp lessons to students enrolled in the American Tap Academy, part of the Chippendale universe.
The arriving all-stars, Nancy’s one-minute soft-shoe and the spontaneous accompaniment speak to tap dancing’s enduring appeal, an American tradition gone global and well-established in the Merrimack Valley.
Minstrel origins
Born in 19th century America from African and European roots, tap traveled from minstrel shows to Vaudeville acts to movies and musical theater.
Among its luminaries were Bill “Bojangles” Robinson; Boston’s Ray Bolger of Scarecrow fame from the “Wizard of Oz”; and the Nicholas Brothers, Harold and Fayard, whose leaps and splits on a staircase in the movie “Stormy Weather” delight the imagination.
Once a mainstay in living rooms and talent shows, tap hit rough patches in the ‘50s and ‘60s (except for regular spots on New England’s cherished TV show Community Editions).
It then saw revivals in film, including “The Wiz” and “Happy Feet” and the work of Gregory Hines. Today, it lives primarily at dance schools.
So, why is tap still on the map?
“It is an art form in which you make music with your feet, your entire body,” says Nancy.
It’s usually upbeat and makes you feel happy, she says.
“You can see the music and hear the music,” says Karen.
Sounds come from metal plates on the dancing shoe’s sole, at the ball and heel.
There is something eternally satisfying about about bringing down the foot and heel and hearing it. Thunder and lightning, in reverse.
Internationally acclaimed
Ostanin, an international champion and effectively an adopted son here, demonstrates by stomping, expressing frustration.
Tap dance movements and percussion can register sadness and humor and certainly joy and excitement. It has evolved over time to include a Broadway dance branch and a percussive rhythm branch.
“You can always make it harder,” says Kelli. “Whether through the speed, the sound of the shoes or changing the rhythm. You never get bored.”
Kids enjoy the noise, but so do adults, as tap can be enoyed at any age, says Krissy.
Nancy’s first dance teacher, Vicki Jo Boyer, is 85 and still operates her dance studio in Miamisburg, Ohio. She just had her 65th recital.
Nancy has been teaching a variety of dance classes in North Andover since 1979.
This week the tap academy, founded in 2015 by Nancy, her husband, Bob, and their three daughters, was hosting its quarterly boot camp, as well as preparing students for the International Dance Organization World Tap Championships in Germany in September.
Kelli, Krissy and Aleksandr have all won solo tap world championships.
Dancers from abroad
Among those attending the academy are 60 kids, about half of them from the Merrimack Valley. The rest come from locations near and far. A group from the Czech Republic is coming in August.
Down the hall, as the visiting tap teachers from California, Shawn Kurilko, Arizona, Brendan Kellam, and North Carolina, Kenard Williams, await their students’ arrival, they have a conversation— in tap.
They take turns before the mirrored walls chugging, shuffling, shimmying, front, sideways, back and in place.
You can tap in the studio or tap on your own.
Nancy and her daughters routinely find themselves climbing stairs to an eight-count or thinking of choreography while listening to a tune on the car radio. Or while pushing a grocery cart. Asparagus, tomatoes — clack. Lentils, beans and lemon jello — clack.
Ostanin says tap is attached to his heartbeat, like breathing.
Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a weekly series about diverse dance styles in the Merrimack Valley. Email reporter Terry Date with dance story ideas, tdate@eagletribune.com
