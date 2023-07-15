The countdown is on for four Red Star Twirlers from Southern New Hampshire to represent the United States in the International Baton Twirling Federation (IBTF) World Championships in Liverpool, England.
The competition runs from Aug. 4 with opening ceremonies and continues to Aug. 13 with the closing ceremony.
All events will be held in the M&S Bank Arena with hundreds of twirling athletes from all over the world, from Japan to Croatia, Norway to Italy.
The duets of Emily Cowette and Morgan Torre, both of Londonderry, and Tiana Barton of Derry and Jadyn Vincent of Windham will be traveling to Liverpool and have worked to perfect routines to capture the beauty of pairs figure skating and the synchronization of ballroom dancing, all with the addition of batons.
Those representing the United States had to qualify by placing top six in the elite divisions of competition at the NBTA National Championships in 2022. They will all convene back at The University of Notre Dame on July 24 to compete again in preparation for the world championships.
The Red Star four are the only twirlers from New England to qualify.
In the last year, all four, with their coaches Gina Hutchinson and KeriAnn Lynch Unger, have taken the prescribed music for each discipline and choreographed routines to capture all the elements required.
According to both coaches, each twirler needs to be as proficient with grace of body movement as she is strong and talented with her baton. As a pair, they need to connect in both routine performance and have chemistry between them. Both sets of Red Star pairs have competed in duet for most of their twirling careers, beginning at age 7 or 8.
Hundreds of hours have gone into preparation for worlds, but before they get there, three of them are headed back to the University of Notre Dame to test their skills in all areas of baton twirling.
Emily Cowette, the current Purdue Golden Girl, will be back to compete for Miss College Majorette of America, where she placed third runner up against 52 competitors in 2022. To do this, she needs to perform well in solo one baton, xstrut, which combines ballet technique with the snap of jazz to emulate the moves one uses when leading a marching band down the field.
The final event of the combined requirements is a modeling routine in gown with an interview by two judges. This portion is preparation for college and career interviews as well as the Miss America Scholarship Program, in which many Red Stars have won almost $1 million over the past 33 years. At Worlds, Cowette also qualified to represent the United States in freestyle and three baton.
Pairs partner, Morgan Torre graduated from Suffolk University and started her summer off by winning the Miss Nashua Scholarship Pageant last weekend. She has now qualified for Miss New Hampshire 2024. In addition to Pairs with Cowette, she will represent the USA in three baton.
Tiana Barton, 15, devoted her young life to baton twirling and dance training. She is a sophomore at Pinkerton Academy going back to Notre Dame in two weeks to compete in one, two and three baton duet with Vincent, and Xstrut.
Jadyn Vincent, 13, is the youngest of the four USA competitors. She will be a freshman at Windham High and, like Barton, will compete in many events at nationals, including PreTeen Miss Majorette of America, which she qualified for as a 12-year-old. Duet partner Barton will compete for the same title in the Junior Division.
While the World Team members are working for two major competitions, five more Red Stars are also working just as hard for the nationals at Notre Dame in two weeks.
Tabitha Flattes,15, Lennon Kate French, 8, Lyla Hill, 8, Madeline Pierce, 8, and Madison Russell, 8, are excited and ready. Coaches, Hutchinson, Lynch Unger and Ashley Tiller are polishing, timing and working the challenging tricks with the added eyes of Coaches Jessica Avelar and Alyssa McLaughlin Palmunen and assistant Patricia Calder.
The Red Stars want to thank all who have donated to their trip to Worlds. As in any sport or art, National and International competition is expensive. From airfare to accommodations, and unlike the Olympic athletes, the majority of funding is up to the athletes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.