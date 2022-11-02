BOSTON — A group launched by one of Donald Trump's former aides is blanketing Massachusetts with political mailers warning white and Asian voters that the Biden administration is pursuing policies designed to hurt them because of their race.
The mailers, which are showing up in mailboxes less than a week ahead of the pivotal midterm elections, feature race-baiting claims that Biden is engaged in "widespread racial discrimination" against whites and Asians over Blacks and Latinos in employment, college admissions and government benefits.
"Biden and the left want to decide who gets hired — and who gets fired — according to their skin color," the mailers claim. "Even pilots will be chosen based on their skin color — not flying ability."
The mailers were paid for by America Legal First, a Washington, D.C.-based organization founded by former top Trump advisor Stephen Miller, who has a long history of pushing hard-line immigration proposals and conservative social policies and espousing white nationalist sentiments.
The group, which bills itself as "the long-awaited answer" to the American Civil Liberties Union, filed a lawsuit last year seeking to block one of Biden's COVID-19 relief bills. The group claims the measure discriminated against white people for providing funds to "socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers."
"We are committed to an unwavering defense of true equality under law, national borders and sovereignty, freedom of speech and religion, classical values and virtues, the sanctity of life and centrality of family, and our timeless legal and constitutional heritage," Miller says on the group's website.
It's not clear what races the mailers are seeking to influence in Massachusetts, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 3 to 1 and where recent polls show Democratic candidates are poised to win most, if not all, of the state's top constitutional offices in the Nov. 8 elections.
In the governor's race, Trump-backed Geoff Diehl is facing Democrat Maura Healey in a contest to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who isn’t seeking reelection.
Diehl is a frequent critic of the Biden administration's immigration policies while Healey, as the state's attorney general, sued the Trump administration over its immigration policies.
To be sure, the group's mailers don't specifically mention any races on Tuesday's ballot.
But Miller's group has been running radio and TV ads in Georgia and Florida, where high-profile U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races are on the ballot.
One of the ads claims that Vice President Kamala Harris said disaster aid should go to non-white citizens first, a claim that several fact-checking groups have said is a mischaracterization of the Democrat's comments about pandemic relief.
Massachusetts isn't considered a battleground state in the fight for control of Congress, but several GOP candidates are challenging Democrats for U.S. House seats. That includes the 3rd and 6th Congressional Districts, where the two incumbents are staunch supporters of the Biden administration's policies.
Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, called the mailers "race-baiting at its worst" and said she believes "Miller's efforts will be rejected, just as Massachusetts voters resoundingly rejected his boss’s re-election effort two years ago."
"Massachusetts is a state that celebrates our diversity and the tremendous contributions of immigrants and people of color who have made our commonwealth stronger," she said. "Dog whistle politics and the hate they’re intended to incite have no place here."
Trahan faces a challenge from former state Sen. Dean Tran, a Fitchburg Republican, who is hoping to be the first Vietnamese-American to win a congressional office in the state.
In a statement, Tran said he wasn't aware of the mailers and has no idea why Miller's group is targeting Massachusetts. But the former refugee suggested that the "freedoms and opportunities" that have brought him and other Asian immigrants to America are "under attack by the Democrat politicians."
"The Asian American community has long been ignored by the Democrat Party and their policies, past and present, are detrimental and hurtful to us," he said.
Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, condemned the mailers, saying Trump and his allies have a long history of trying to use "racism for political advantage."
"It's sad to see them trying that in Massachusetts now as well, but I have confidence in the majority of our community to see this attempt to bring us back to an era of segregation and racial hatred for what it is," Moulton said.
In Tuesday's election, Moulton will face Republican Bob May of Peabody and Mark Tashjian, of Walpole, who is running as a Libertarian candidate.
"Not only are these mailers full of lies and misinformation, they demonstrate the disgusting lows those affiliated with Donald Trump and the Republican Party have gone to," Gus Bickford, chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, said in a statement. "Massachusetts voters have no time for this nonsense."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
