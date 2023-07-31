METHUEN — With the ups and downs of summer weather, Jay Gees Ice Cream & Fun Center, at 602 Lowell St., has seen some fluctuation in its visitors too.
“You can’t ride go-cats in the rain,” Manager Sam Guiffrida joked.
There has been 55% increase in rainfall in the area from June 1 to July 20 compared to the average for all of June and July between 1991 and 2020, according to Glenn Field of the National Weather Service.
For customers, they’ve had to sometimes rearrange their schedules due to the rain.
“The weather’s been kind of weird. It’s unpredictable,” said Kayen Kong, who had tried to celebrate with Julianna Ath for her birthday.
Due to the weather, Jay Gee’s has posted to Facebook some days that customers can come to its location for ice cream “but activities are closed due to rain.”
“People want ice cream rain or shine,” Guiffrida said. “It might not be as big as on a sunny day, but people are still coming and we’re happy to serve them.”
Jay Gee’s does offer ice cream delivery with DoorDash. Guiffrida said that people are “finding ways around” the rain to still get their sweet treats.
Throughout the Merrimack Valley, ice cream parlors are seeing similar turnouts. In North Andover, Mad Maggie's Ice Cream, at 1025 Osgood St., the weather may not be fully deterring people from coming out, but there is still a dip in customers, according to John Timmons, assistant manager.
"I definitely find with rain less people are coming out," Timmons said. "But New Englanders love their ice cream...We've still been extremely busy."
Timmons said customers are still enjoying their favorites, like Massachusetts Mud, which is a coffee-based ice cream with caramel, almonds and a hint of cinnamon.
The same goes on the more northern-side of the area at places like Hawksie's Ice Cream Fac-torri, at 144 Main St. in Salem, N.H.
"It certainly has been challenging," said Dana Pignato, who is part of the ownership family. "There's a lot of weekends that have been rained out, and that's the biggest problem for ice cream stands."
Pignato said that the weather has affected other entertainment stops in the area too, like Canobie Lake Park. He added that the people who are coming out, still love the chocolate and vanilla flavors, among the over 100 choices.
On hotter days, however, the Jay Gee's Facebook posts are touting how groups can beat the heat with the fun activities and ice cream.
“We’re definitely looking forward to the warmer days,” Guiffrida said. “It’s exciting.”
Guiffrida said that her favorite handmade hard ice cream flavor is peanut butter Oreo. The fan-favorite, though, is Blue Monster, which is a blue-vanilla base with Oreos, cookie dough and chocolate chips.
“That one flies off the shelves,” Guiffrida said.
Guiffrida said that day camps – even those based as far as New York – are still coming out and enjoying Jay Gees.
When the weather is nice, children and adults are able to enjoy the batting cages, a safari-themed mini golf course filled with animal statues, go-karts and even bumper boats.
Guiffrida said she was around the fun all of the time while growing up. The ice cream stand and recreation center in Methuen has been run by the Giuffrida family since 1982. In 2012, Jay Gee’s opened in Salem, at 327 S. Broadway, as an ice cream shop.
Guiffrida now has a niece and nephew who she enjoys taking to the fun center. She said they enjoy the go-karts and mini golf the most.
“It’s exciting to see the kids with a smile on their faces when they’re riding the go-karts,” Guiffrida said.
