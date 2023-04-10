METHUEN — Walking canes can be used for more than just walking.
Larry Giordano of the Methuen Karate Association showed three women Wednesday at the Methuen Senior Activity Center that they can also use their canes to defend themselves from an attacker.
He started with an overhead blocking move, in which canes are raised with two hands to intercept a blow. Giordano then built off that maneuver to demonstrate ways to prevent an attack from the side, or a kick from below.
“People don’t realize that this is a great weapon, the cane,” he said.
Giordano was a police officer in Methuen for 14 years and spent 10 years in politics, serving as a state representative, state commissioner of public safety and city councilor.
Giordano first learned karate when he was 17 and serving in the Air Force in Sembach, Germany, where a German civilian held martial arts classes for the airmen. Now in his 70s, he is a Kancho, or 10th degree black belt, and has taught karate in Methuen for 55 years.
His children and grandchildren are also involved in the Methuen Karate Association, and he was assisted in Wednesday’s demonstration by his wife, Eileen.
His students included Rae Pappalardo, who described how her mother’s purse was stolen in the parking lot of a supermarket.
“She didn’t even know what was happening,” Pappalardo said. “He stretched out her arm, took the pocketbook and took off.”
Pappalardo said that she hangs the strap of her own purse across her body, and never leaves it in a shopping cart.
Giordano told her that, if anyone does try to snatch her purse, it’s best just to let them take it.
“I know it’s a pain in the neck, you have to get your license replaced, but you didn’t get hurt, that’s the most important thing,” he said.
Dawn Desimone held up her hand to show a scar that an assailant left with a knife, before he hit her friend in the head with a gun, years ago in Mission Hill in Boston.
“We had our pocketbooks on our shoulders, and I was holding it with my hand, walking,” Desimone said.
No one came to help them when they screamed, and both were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
“It scares me,” Desimone said. “It’s a fear I’ll never forget.”
Giordano said he has been teaching his “raising cane” and other self-defense classes for years at senior centers, YMCAs and other places in the Merrimack Valley.
After showing the ladies three basic moves, and how to use them in sequence, Giordano told them to shout when they engage an opponent.
“When you raise the cane, I want you to use the word ‘kiai,’” which he pronounced “kee-yah.” “When you breathe and you holler, somebody might come and help you. Let’s hope so.”
Breathing from low in the diaphragm rather than high in the chest is an important practice in karate, Giordano said.
“That just gives you more power,” he said. “Any time you do a technique in karate, you breathe out.”
Giordano also suggested yelling “fire” when someone is trying to fight off an attacker, to make sure that others respond.
“If I walk out here and I shout ‘fire,’ everybody comes running, ‘where’s the fire?’” he said. “But sometimes if you just scream, people walk by you.”
In addition, Giordano told his students that if someone tries to grab them, they should spear that assailant in a vulnerable area with either end of their canes.
“This is what we call attention,” he said. “See where the cane lands? Right to the groin area. Don’t forget, this person isn’t taking you to your senior prom. This person is trying to hurt you.”
Giordano said the throat is another good place to strike, but that hitting someone in the eyes can backfire.
“The target is the throat and the groin, don’t worry about the eyes,” he said. “If you poke somebody in the eyes, he’s going to be very upset with you. He’s going to come after you.”
