LAWRENCE — Gemini Wolterding, 40, sat on the Robert Frost Fountain outside Lawrence City Hall shortly before a city-sponsored protest to honor the life of George Floyd was set to start.
“We are trying to fight for equality. We all should be treated the same,” she said. “What happened to George Floyd shouldn’t have happened in the first place. That’s what we are here for.”
As of 1:44 p.m., a small crowd had assembled in anticipation of the protest, set for 2 to 4 p.m.
They unfolded signs reading, "Black Lives Matter,” “All lives matter until Black Lives Matter” and “LPD we know about Alexis,” although the meaning of the latter was unclear.
Police had an early presence at the rally. A cruiser passed City Hall, then two officers on motorcycles.
This is just one of many protests taking place across the nation after bystanders caught police on video killing Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis.
This is also the second protest to take in Lawrence. On Friday, a rally was held in Campagnone Common, where hundreds of people showed up.
That protest was tense, but peaceful.