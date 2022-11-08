NORTH ANDOVER — Democrat Adrianne Ramos has claimed victory in her race with Republican Joe Finn for state representative from the 14th Essex District.
"In the last week we saw a huge uptick after Joe and Adrianne went on air live on a video tape to show what issues people really had cared about, getting Finn's stamp on how he feels about abortion, about the environment, and climate change," said Ramos' campaign manager Kathleen Stagno.
Ramos, an attorney, and Finn, a retired law enforcement officer, are both from North Andover and were each running their first race for elected office.
The 14th Essex was previously represented by Democrat Christina Minicucci, also from North Andover, who said that the district had changed "by more than 50 percent" when she announced in April that she wasn't seeking reelection.
After the redistricting process that followed the last census, precincts in the cities of Haverhill, Lawrence and Methuen were removed from the 14th, while portions of Amesbury and Boxford were added, along with Groveland and West Newbury. In addition, one precinct was added to the five in North Andover that were already part of the district.
"It is certainly more purple, more red," Stagno said. "Boxford and West Newbury in recent history had voted Republican. Amesbury was a little bit more likely to be blue. I came into this race knowing it was going to be a solidly purple race."
Turnout in North Andover was 12,398 out of 22,185 registered voters, or 55.88%, said Town Clerk Dawne Warren. That compared with an average turnout of 11,500 voters from North Andover in the last five non-presidential general elections.
Town Clerk James Blatchford of West Newbury described the turnout in his town at 7 p.m. as "very good so far."
The unofficial results were 4,781 votes for Ramos and 3,985 for Finn in North Andover. In Boxford, Finn scored 671 votes in precinct 2 to 738 for Ramos, and Finn had 670 votes in precinct 3 to Ramos' 635. The total in Amesbury's precinct 1 was 895 for Ramos and 585 for Finn, while precinct 6 registered 644 for Ramos and 369 for Finn.
The total in Groveland was 1,543 for Ramos and 1,718 for Finn, while West Newbury delivered 1,456 votes for Ramos and 1,017 for Finn.
"We told the truth and we answered every question when we were asked," Stagno said. "We posted our views and values on our Facebook page, and it was widely shared."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.