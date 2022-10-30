HAVERHILL — Rapid Coatings, a specialized manufacturer previously located in Woburn, opened in September at its new and expanded Haverhill facility in the Ward Hill Business Park.
The business opened with about a dozen local workers, including from Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence and has plans to double its workforce to 25.
Rapid Coatings President George Grom said his company purchased a professional office building (formerly Preferred Pharmacy Solutions) at 35 Avco Road and tripled its former floorspace to include dual manufacturing areas to allow for increased automation and efficiencies in the conformal coating process.
The company applies thin polymeric films such as silicone, acrylic or urethane that conform to the contours of electronic circuit board assemblies to hermetically seal them and protect the components from moisture, which extends the life of circuit boards, company officials said.
Christine Kwitchoff, business development director for MakeIT Haverhill, said company representatives have already attended several job fairs at MakeIT Haverhill.
“We’re very optimistic that we can been a resource for Rapid Coatings and other companies in the business park,” she said.
Area veterans invited to Veterans Resource Fair
HAVERHILL — Veterans Northeast Outreach Center at 10 Reed St. will hold a Veterans Resource Fair Friday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All area veterans are invited.
The event will include information about various services from more than a dozen providers, including representatives from the VA. Services include VA benefits, healthcare; education; legal services; finance and wellness; blood pressure checks, and flu shots. Also, representatives from several large companies will discuss employment opportunities.
National Grid provides energy relief funds
WALTHAM — To support Massachusetts customers this winter, National Grid announced it will distribute a combined $1 million to longstanding community partners, including the United Way of Central Massachusetts, the United Way of Massachusetts Bay, the United Way of the Cape and Islands, and the Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund. This follows the announcement earlier this month that National Grid has committed $17 million to existing partners and networks across Massachusetts and New York to help customers and communities meet their needs.
The Good Neighbor Energy Fund is sponsored by 19 energy companies in the state and administered by The Salvation Army.
The funds will be distributed to the three United Way partners, who will then distribute it to local Community Action programs and the Good Neighbor Energy Fund.
Customers in need of assistance can call 211, the free information and referral hotline operated by the United Way, which helps people find programs that support needs such as food, housing and utility assistance. Customers can also contact the Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund. Applications for assistance are open from Nov. 1 through April 30.
EforAll/EparaTodos Merrimack Valley receives Community Advocacy Award
BOSTON — Eastern Bank Foundation named EforAll/EparaTodos Merrimack Valley as a 2022 Community Advocacy Award honoree, for its work supporting a vibrant and strong entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Merrimack Valley for businesses owned by women, Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), and immigrants.
“At EforAll/EparaTodos Merrimack Valley, we aim to turn dreams into businesses,” said Sophan Sok Smith, executive director of EforAll/EparaTodos Merrimack Valley. “We know that entrepreneurship has the power to change lives and revitalize communities, and we work to ensure individual entrepreneurs have the support and training they need to reach their true
Road and bridge project information just a few clicks away
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has launched a new website, “Project Viewer,” displaying information on expenditures made on road and bridge projects using federal funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) of 2021 as well as information on state matching funds.
The website will be updated weekly and allows users to view a breakdown of all federal and state matching dollars used on BIL-funded projects. The website was developed as required by An Act Relative to Massachusetts’s Transportation Resources and Climate (MassTRAC), Section 31, which was recently passed by the Massachusetts Legislature and signed by Gov. Charlie Baker.
To learn about Haverhill road and bridge projects, including the planned $108 million rebuilding of the Basiliere Bridge, visit https://gis.massdot.state.ma.us/dataviewers/projectviewer and enter “Haverhill” into the Project Name search bar.
Haverhill High School senior passes CNA exam
HAVERHILL — Leah Colantuoni, a member of Haverhill High School’s Class of 2023, recently passed the Certified Nurse Aide exam for the state of Massachusetts. School officials said Leah is one of many students from the CTE Healthcare Occupations Program who have completed the Department of Public Health approved Nurse Aide Training Program requirements as she adds to the program’s 100% pass rate since the first graduating class of 2020.
Officials said students in Haverhill High’s CTE Healthcare Occupations Program work diligently throughout their four years to get career ready by earning certifications in First Aid, Basic Life Support/CPR, Occupational Safety (OSHA), Medical Terminology, Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Training, nurse aide skills and various other certification opportunities. The CTE program is well rounded with a fundamental philosophy of helping students develop work ready “soft skills” such as communication, organization, time management, and problem solving. Ethics and professionalism are strongly emphasized while maintaining a humanistic and holistic approach to caregiving within healthcare settings.
Leah has plans to continue in post-secondary education to attend nursing school and is currently in the process of completing college applications.
North Shore Community College appoints new assistant provost
METHUEN — Andrea DeFusco-Sullivan of Methuen was recently appointed to the newly-created position of assistant provost at North Shore Community College. In her new role, she reports directly to the provost. Prior to this position, DeFusco-Sullivan was NSCC’s interim vice president of Academic Affairs.
DeFusco-Sullivan served for many years as an adjunct faculty member at Northern Essex Community College and Middlesex Community College. She was also an academic advisor and adjunct in the English Department at Boston College and while there, spent a decade as the assistant dean in the College of Arts and Sciences and as English Program Director in the Sr. Thea Bowman AHANA Center’s “Options Through Education” bridge program for first-generation and historically marginalized high school seniors.
Born in Lawrence, DeFusco-Sullivan is fluent in Spanish and is a first-generation college graduate. She holds an M.A. in English from Boston College and a B.A. in English from Merrimack College and is currently a doctoral candidate at Boston College.
Groveland man opens second Aroma JoesNORTH EASTON— Alan Arcadipane of Groveland opened his first Aroma Joe’s last year at 78 Plaistow Road in Haverhill. Now he’s opening another location in the town of North Easton.
“This is my second Aroma Joe’s location, and after being with the brand for a year, one of my favorite aspects is that we listen to each customer and make a connection with them, so they don’t feel like ‘just another’ patron,’” he said. “We’ve also found that the local high school and college students we hire enjoy the Aroma Joe’s environment. The North Easton Aroma Joe’s location will reflect the brand voice of Caring, Compassion, Commitment to excellence, and positively impacting people.”
The chain’s proprietary coffee blends are craft roasted and Rainforest Alliance Certified which means they are sustainably grown and ethically sourced, according to a press release from the South Portland, Maine based company.
