LAWRENCE - A rare white raccoon was found curled up in the corner of a porch near the South Common on Wednesday night.
"At first I thought she was an opossum," said Animal Control Officer Ellen Bistany, who was able to capture the white raccoon at a Greenfield Street home.
A resident had flagged down a passing police officer in a cruiser after she found the raccoon resting on her porch.
The animal is considered a leucistic raccoon due to a lack of pigmentation. And there's only a 1 in 10,000 chance of a raccoon being white, Bistany said.
"I've never seen anything like it," Bistany said. "I've seen all white skunks but never a raccoon."
Another area neighbor said he's seen the white raccoon eating out of his trash cans before. He wanted to make sure Bistany wasn't going to kill it.
Instead, Bistany scooped up the 15-pound raccoon and was able to take her to the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue center in Chelmsford.
"She put up a little fight," Bistany said.
The center is a safe haven for orphaned and injured wildlife.
Staffers there sedated examined the raccoon. Very old, she had an abrasion on one of her back legs. She also had worms and fleas, Bistany said.
"They got her all cleaned up and treated her ... She just needs time and rest," Bistany said.
The hope is the raccoon can be released back into the wild in the near future, she said.
