The merger between defense contractor Raytheon and aircraft electronics manufacturer United Technologies Corp. is complete.
The deal became official Friday.
The merged companies are now called Raytheon Technologies Corporation and the new conglomerate is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RTX.”
In a statement, Greg Hayes, the new CEO of Raytheon Technologies said, "Raytheon Technologies brings together two companies with combined strengths and capabilities that make us uniquely equipped to support our customers and partners during this unprecedented time. We will also play our part in the war on the COVID-19 pandemic, including doing everything we can to keep our employees around the globe safe and well.”
Recently, seven Raytheon employees working in Massachusetts have contracted the coronavirus. According to Raytheon’s public relations manager Jonathan Murphy, one employee at the company’s Andover facility, five employees at the Woburn site and a business partner at Raytheon’s Tewksbury office contracted the virus.
The company is required to stay open because it is a national defense contractor.
Now that the merger is complete, the locally based headquarters of Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems is set to relocate to Tucson, Arizona.
The Integrated Defense Systems division is now based in Tewksbury, with a plant located down the street in Andover where about 4,000 people are employed.
Officials say the relocation of the Integrated Defense Systems division is not likely to result in layoffs.