The merger between defense contractor Raytheon and aircraft electronics manufacturer United Technologies Corp. is set to take place Friday.

According to a statement from Raytheon, both companies have received the necessary regulatory approvals for their all-stock merger and expect to close the merger prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 3.

After the merger, the locally based headquarters of Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems is expected to relocate to Tucson, Arizona.

Tucson likely home for post-merger Raytheon ANDOVER — The locally based headquarters of Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems is likely …

The Integrated Defense Systems' division is currently based in Tewksbury with a plant located down the road in Andover, where about 4,000 people are employed.

The incoming CEO of the post-merger company, Greg Hayes, who now heads up UTC, said via a spokesperson that he is not looking to cut jobs following the merger.

“We’re not looking to consolidate a bunch of factories, and we’re not taking out a lot of jobs,” Hayes said.

After the merger, the company, which will be called Raytheon Technologies, is expected to keep its headquarters in the Boston area.