ANDOVER — Six employees and one business partner of Raytheon working in the defense giant’s Massachusetts offices have contracted the coronavirus.
Jonathan Murphy, a public relations manager for Raytheon, said in a statement that five employees at the company’s Woburn facility, one employee at Raytheon’s Andover facility and a business partner at their Tewksbury facility tested positive for COVID-19.
“As a precaution to ensure the health and safety of our employees, we temporarily closed the affected areas to conduct enhanced cleaning measures including contact tracing,” Murphy said in the statement.
Those who may have been in contact with the infected people have been notified and told to self-quarantine for two weeks. Raytheon’s medical personnel are monitoring their health, according to the statement.
Employees who work in the areas where the infected people were located are working from home now.
Kevin Legere, president of the Local 1505 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers — which represents employees at Raytheon in the state, said the company is required to stay open because it’s a national defense contractor.