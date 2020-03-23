NORTH ANDOVER — A third North Andover resident has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues.
The newest case was reported Monday, Murphy-Rodrigues said. Further details were not immediately available.
Last week, two North Andover residents, members of the same household, were reported as having been infected by COVID-19. One of those victims is an employee of Brooks School, officials said.
This is a developing story. More information will appear in Tuesday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune and at eagletribune.com.