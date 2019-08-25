Readers can now choose the Best of The Eagle-Tribune

When someone moves into a new area, he or she probably wants to know how to find the best things, whether it’s the best ice cream, best pizza, best hair salon or whatever.
Starting today, The Eagle-Tribune is giving you, the reader, the opportunity to help people find the resources they are looking for, through our Best of The Eagle-Tribune contest.
You will be able to vote in more than 50 categories, including best florist, best craft beer and best bookstore. We also want to know your favorite beach, golf course, farm stand and sports bar.
This should be lots of fun — and you will be helping your neighbors find out where the best things are in the region.
Readers must include their name and phone number or email address when submitting ballots for verification purposes.
Voters will also be entered to win a $50 gift card from one of the winners in the Best Food & Drink category.
You can either vote the old-fashioned way, by taking a pen and filling out the ballot on Page C6. You can also visit eagletribune.com and send your nominations instantaneously
For businesses with multiple locations, please include the street address.
Voting will continue through Sept. 8.
Mail paper ballots to: Eagle-Tribune, Best of The Eagle-Tribune contest, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845.
The winners of the contest will be feted at a breakfast at the Atkinson Country Club in Atkinson, New Hampshire, on Oct. 2. Watch the paper for further details.
The winners will also be recognized in a special keepsake edition, published that day.