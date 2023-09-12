HAMPSTEAD — Hampstead Central School students of all ages listened intently as local first responders, veterans and active-duty military personnel read stories to them as the school marked 9/11 in a kid-friendly way on Monday.
The school has held the program since 2002. The heroes come in and read themed and age-appropriate books about law enforcement, the fire service and branches of the military each year to remember the tragic event, highlighting how people can help each other.
Principal Terrilyn Cheney said their youngest students were born in 2020. The meaning of the day for the school's children is about first responders and getting to know them.
"Sept. 11th really is history for all our students," Cheney said. "They understand there are people who keep them safe."
"We make sure the kids have the opportunity to know the first responders and a way to honor them at the same time," she added. "The day lets them get familiar with these first responders in their community."
Hampstead fire Capt. Chris Dane returned for his 18th year to read to the children while others like U.S. Navy Cmdr. Adam Vanhorn prepared for his first time.
Children sat on the floor in front of Hampstead Animal Control Officer Maura Wentworth as she read to a second-grade class. The kids eagerly involved themselves in the storytelling with their new friend.
Older students sat in a circle as they asked Vanhorn questions about the military. Others sat in front of Hampstead Firefighter Cat Warnock and inquired what she does to help those hurt. Younger kids quizzed Officer Tyler Phair about his police vest and cruiser and responding to car accidents.
The children were comfortable with the local first responders and military members — and that was the point.
Hampstead police Officer Tyler Phair said reading to the children is a chance to give back to the community. It's his second year participating in the program.
Phair said he was in the second grade back in 2001 and had a hard time understanding what was going on. Phair understands these are children who weren't born when 9/11 happened and might not be able to grasp the event at a young age, let alone what he tried to understand at their age when it occurred.
He said this day is about making younger kids comfortable talking with someone like an officer and letting them ask whatever questions they want.
“We let the kids know they are safe,” Phair said. “We let them know we are there to protect and serve if anything happens.”
For Warnock, the school event holds a special meeting. She started preschool at the Central School in 2002. She recalled hearing from first responders, like herself who read to her class during the program's first year.
Warnock said she always remembered her parents, who are also firefighters, coming to read to different classes as well.
When Warnock became a firefighter, she knew she wanted to continue the tradition and read to the children. She's been doing it for the past five years.
Vanhorn has three children at Central School. This was his first year reading to students. One of the classes he read to was his son's fourth grade class.
“It means a lot to me to be able to come in here and read to them since I was deployed last year,” Vanhorn said.
Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Howie Steadman said it was a privilege to be there for the students and be available to answer any questions.
He's been wanting to be a part of this day for a while and has a grandchild at the school.
He worked at Pinkerton Academy with their Junior ROTC on 9/11. He reflected on the two decades which passed and honoring those lost, while instilling values of helping each other in the next generation.
“We've gotten older, but still remember all those who perished that day,” Steadman said.
