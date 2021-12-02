NORTH ANDOVER — The 63rd Red Bow Fair is running online until Saturday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. for silent auction items, holiday baskets and country store merchandise. Tickets for a wine and quilt raffle are still available.
Hosted by North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church of North Andover, fair registration is at bit.ly/RedBowFair. For more information check out Red Bow Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Nashville coming to Haverhill
HAVERHILL — New Life Christian Assembly of God Church at 966 Main St., will host Nashville’s award-winning quartet, MARK209, in concert Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Celebrate the season with familiar classics and carols in four-part harmony, and some of the group’s latest songs from their new CD, "Christmas Trees and Cowboy Boots." Admission is $5. Call Dawn at 603-329-6047 to register your name and number of people in your party.
Holiday Doors competition returns
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Garden Club has launched its second "Holiday Doors of Haverhill" event. Residents and businesses are encouraged to decorate their front doors in a holiday theme and either do it for fun or compete for cash prizes that will be awarded for best residential and best business display.
To compete, send your photos to hgcholidaydoors@gmail.com and submit your entry fee of $10 to Ruth Young, 37 Stetson St., Haverhill, MA 01835. Those who do not wish to enter the competition are invited to submit their photos for display on the club's social media pages.
Library offers various programs
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety in-person and virtual programs. For more information and to register visit www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events. Masks are required for all indoor programs (ages 2 and up) regardless of vaccination status.
Dec. 6 from 1 to 2 p.m.: Savvy Senior: How to protect yourself from becoming a victim of scams.
Dec. 9 from 6:30 to 7 p.m.: A guided mindful meditation for all levels.
Dec. 15 from 2 to 3 p.m.: An introductory class on Microsoft Word.
Dec. 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: A presentation on living trusts, avoiding probate court and protecting your assets.
Dec. 17 from 3 to 4 p.m.: A virtual gingerbread house crafting class.
Free talk on disaster readiness
HAVERHILL — A free presentation on environmental disasters and emergency preparedness will be held Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to noon at Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St. Participants will receive free emergency "go to" kits. Lunch will be provided by Aflac. This program is presented in partnership with 411 Cares and the Massachusetts Office on Disability Emergency Preparedness.
Seating is limited to please reserve your seat by contacting a member of 411 Cares at 978-857-7696 or 411cares@gmail.com.
Christmas party for veterans is Dec. 23
HAVERHILL — The AmVets Post 147 and VFW Lorraine Post 29 will hold a Christmas party for veterans Thursday, Dec. 23, from noon to 2 p.m. All veterans from Haverhill and surrounding communities are invited to this free event.
The meal will include ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, dinner rolls and assorted desserts and is sponsored by the Fusco family in memory and honor of Anthony J. Fusco, who was an active member of the the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport and one of the original organizing forces behind the Field of Honor program held yearly in Newburyport.
Organizations supporting this event also include Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20, the Marine Corps League, Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 294, American Legion Post 4, Merrimack Valley Hope Mission , Disabled and Limbless Veterans, Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, Middlesex County Deputy Sheriffs Association, Middlesex Deputy Sheriffs Association, Winchester Knights of Columbus Council 210, Eammon's Heart and Market Basket.
To make a tax-deductible contribution, for questions or to confirm your attendance, contact Donald Jarvis at jarvis.don@gmail.com or call 978-308-9186 and leave a message.
Central Catholic’s Channen named National Merit semifinalist
METHUEN — Central Catholic senior Zachary Channen has been named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist, his school announced. The honor is bestowed on less than one-half of one percent of high school seniors, as only 16,000 students are named as semifinalists.
"The entire Central Catholic community is incredibly proud of Zachary’s impressive accomplishments," Central Principal Doreen Keller said of Channen’s recognition. "He truly embodies the mission and spirit of CCHS, and we know he will continue to do great things in the future.”
A tennis player who is involved in the math club, Channen also tutors and mentors students at Lawrence Catholic Academy. He plans to major in business administration in college and is considering schools including Northeastern, Boston College and Boston University.
Register for Winter Intersession
HAVERHILL/LAWRENCE — Registration is open now for Northern Essex Community College's Winter Intersession. Dozens of classes will be offered online starting on Jan. 3 and will run for two or four weeks.
With courses like Intro to Business, U.S. History I, and Statistics, Winter Intersession provides an opportunity for students to get caught up or get ahead in their degrees, college officials said.
It’s not just for NECC students; area students who are home on break from other colleges and universities can easily transfer the credits they earn during an intersession course, officials said. Classes are also affordable. A typical three-credit course costs less than $800.
View the course listing at www.necc.mass.edu and click on the course selection tool. For more information, call 978-556-3700 or email registrarpublic@necc.mass.edu.
Registration is also open for the spring semester, which starts Jan. 19.
Bevilacqua re-elected to tourism board
HAVERHILL — Joseph Bevilacqua, president and CEO of the Merrimack Valley of Commerce, was recently re-elected to the board of directors of the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The bureau is one of the 16 Massachusetts regional tourism councils charged with increasing visitation to the 34 cities and towns in Essex County, attracting all travel sectors including leisure, business, groups, weddings, and special events from both domestic and international travelers.