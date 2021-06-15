HAVERHILL — The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory.
Donors of all blood types throughout the Merrimack Valley – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent delays to critical patient care.
As a thank-you, those who come to give now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
At this time, hospitals are responding to a high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021 more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.
There is also a great hospital demand for blood as people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic arrive with more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must constantly be replenished by generous blood donors.
Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Planning Commission to meet
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, June 17, at 11 a.m. at its 160 Main St. offices. This meeting is also accessible virtually. The agenda includes updates of the Commission’s activities and is available online at www.mvpc.org. For more information, contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
58 units of market-rate housing on the way to downtown Lawrence
LAWRENCE — MassDevelopment has partnered with with The Savings Bank to provide $7.6 million in loan financing to affiliates of developer Gamal "Jimmy" Salama for the redevelopment of two buildings that will add 58 units of market-rate housing in downtown Lawrence.
Ten existing retail spaces on the first floor of 578-590 Essex St. in Lawrence are expected to remain in place while two of the buildings vacant upper floors are set to be transformed into 30 market-rate housing units. Twenty-eight housing units will be built at 389-397 Methuen St., which shares a parking lot with the Essex Street address, according to MassDevelopment.
“As a kid I heard about how Essex Street was bustling with people and businesses, and investments like this project are now adding to its continued rebirth,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera said when announcing the partnership. “As a resident and former mayor of Lawrence, it’s especially sweet for me to see MassDevelopment partner with The Savings Bank to preserve retail and create much-needed housing in this area of downtown.”