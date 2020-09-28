BOSTON — Nearly two months after lawmakers extended their sessions to deal with unfinished business, little has emerged from Beacon Hill on several major proposals ranging from police reforms to a climate change adaptation plan.
Legislative committees, each comprised of six lawmakers from the House of Representatives and Senate, are hammering out details of the bills in private negotiations that have been constrained by limits on public gatherings prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Committee members are barred from publicly discussing the talks, so the status of the bills is unknown until a report is filed with legislative clerks.
The unfinished business includes a proposed ban on the use of chokeholds and tear gas by police, in a bill that also would create a state commission to certify police officers. The House and Senate each passed bills in response to widespread protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, but differences between the bills must still be worked out.
Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday urged lawmakers to move ahead with the police reform bill, which he filed originally. Baker referenced the case of Breonna Taylor, one day after a Kentucky grand jury refused to filed charges against officers who shot and killed the Louisville woman during a botched raid in March. One officer involved in the raid was charged with wanton endangerment for firing rounds into her apartment and a neighboring one.
"What happened to Breonna Taylor was a horrible, terrible tragedy," Baker told reporters. "And unfortunately, in our country, too many tragedies like this befall people of color, and far too often."
A sticking point in talks is a state law that shields individual police officers from civil lawsuits for alleged misconduct. Police unions say lifting the protections would unleash a wave of frivolous lawsuits, but reform advocates say the changes are needed to hold law enforcement accountable for their actions.
Legislative committees are also grappling with proposals addressing health care costs, climate change, transportation and economic development.
House and Senate leaders are also tied up in negotiations on the state's nearly $45 billion budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. The state is running on a three-month, $16.5 billion interim budget that expires at the end of October.
The secretive nature of the committee talks means reporters and even some lawmakers are left in the dark about developments in the negotiations.
"It's all being done in secret," said state Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown. "It's typical Beacon Hill."
Legislative leaders decided over the summer to extend formal sessions beyond July 31, when lawmakers generally break and return to their districts to campaign and do constituent work.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March, lawmakers have been meeting and approving bills in remote sessions, with only a handful in the actual House and Senate chambers.
House Speaker Robert DeLeo, D-Winthrop, told a meeting of business leaders from the Merrimack Valley on Thursday that the Legislature's work has been complicated by the outbreak but said progress is being made on the major initiatives.
"This is the first time in 400 years that the Massachusetts Legislature has met remotely," he told members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce in a video conference. "None of this has been easy, but it has been necessary."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com