ANDOVER — Martin Luther King Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service. This year, Andover public schools have decided to celebrate King’s legacy with the first ever APS Service Day.
Organizers said the service day was created in the spirit of King’s philosophy of dedicating one’s life to helping others.
“That’s the reason for the holiday,’’ said Sandis Wright, a parent involved in PTOs at both the Doherty Middle and Bancroft Elementary schools, which created the APS Service Day after the idea was pitched by the schools’ principals.
Through the website apsserviceday2021.org, students can volunteer for 24 different activities this MLK Day, including putting “troop care packages” together for the military; contributing to food drives for Lazarus House Ministries; helping Neighbors in Need, Bread & Roses or The Greater Boston Food Bank; and shoveling or yard cleanup for senior citizens sponsored by Andover Elder Services.
Wright said about 100 members of the Andover public school community have signed up to volunteer for the service day so far.
In addition to APS Service Day, during the weekend alumni of the A Better Chance (ABC) program will speak at seven different church services in honor of MLK Day. ABC is a program that selects scholars from minority groups from across the country and houses them in Andover so they can attend Andover’s prestigious public high school.
“They may be doing an MLK reading from one of Martin Luther King’s speeches, or they are going to be talking about various topics of interest as a person of color, maybe who went through the ABC program and what that meant to them,” Wright said.
On Friday, ABC alum Ian Dowe, who lives in Andover, will speak at Temple Emanuel. On Sunday, ABC alum Carlos Juan Cedeno will speak at the Faith Lutheran Church.
A full list of ABC events scheduled for the weekend can be viewed at abcandover.org/events.
Temple Emanu-El to host service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King
HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini plans to offer remarks during Temple Emanu-El's annual community Shabbat service honoring the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which is being held this year as a virtual program Friday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m.
In partnership with Calvary Baptist Church, the service will follow the weekly Shabbat liturgy and will include selected readings from the writings of Dr. King.
Cantor Vera Broekhuysen and Rabbi Rachel Putterman, both of Temple Emanu-El, will conduct the service.
Members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association and Bradford Christian Academy are expected to participate. The Temple Emanu-El Makheila (choir), conducted by Broekhuysen, and the Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Choir, under the direction of Music Minister Joe DeVoe, will present musical selections in celebration of King.
"This year as we honor Martin Luther King’s work and strive to uphold his legacy, we grieve the twin plagues of coronavirus and racism and the losses they’ve wrought in America," Broekhuysen said. "We come together, virtually as we must, to hold one another in prayer and song and shared strength, to hear one another deeply, and to make hope together."
The service can be viewed on Temple Emanu-El’s Facebook page and via Zoom at bit.ly/MLKShabbat2020.
For more information, contact Nancy LaFleur at 978-373-3861 or visit TempleEmanu-El.org.
Little free library to be installed
LAWRENCE — Chosen as one of Massachusetts’ representatives for the Presidential Inauguration Committee’s National Day of Service on Monday, Lawrence Prospera and the SISU Center plans to install its second little free library in the city at Master Pizza Tropical on Broadway.
Designed and built by youth attending the SISU Center as part of the YouthBuild program, the library will be open to members of the public starting at 2 p.m. on Monday. Lawrence Prospera's first little free library is in the parking lot of Coco Ray's restaurant on Parker Street.