BOSTON — Longtime Andover Garden Club member Frances Y. J. Wheeler of West Boxford was one of three Landscape Design Council of Massachusetts judges who selected award-winners for the Boston Flower and Garden Show, originally scheduled from March 11 to 15, which closed March 13.
Winners are Paul Massad Landscaping LLC and Miskovsky Landscaping with Haskell Nursery. The theme of this year’s show was “Garden Party: Celebrating Friends and Family.”
Constance Filosi of Stoneham and Regina Hajjar of Weston were the other two judges.
Organized in 1963, the Landscape Design Council of Massachusetts operates under the auspices of National Garden Clubs, Inc. and is a special-subjects group of the Garden Club Federation of Massachusetts, Inc. The purpose of LDC is to provide ongoing landscape-design education through speakers, workshops, and tours of outstanding public and private areas. The Massachusetts chapter is the largest Council in the US.
For more information about LDS or LDC, visit ldcma.org or contact ldcmass@gmail.com.
Ruth’s House names new ambassador
HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House has named Gary Jaffarian of Jaffarian Volvo Toyota a member of its ambassador team. Ambassadors are the complimentary partner to the board of directors. Ambassadors believe in and promote the mission, goals, and values of Ruth’s House and are the walking embodiment of the good that Ruth’s Place contributes to the community, officials said.
As an ambassador, Jaffarian is promoting a nonprofit referral program — pick up a referral card at Ruth’s House and while purchasing a new or used vehicle – hand the referral card to your salesperson and fill out an online form – and a $100 donation will be sent to Ruth’s House. For more information, visit jaffariancares.com.
Garden club offers scholarship
DERRY — The Derry Garden Club offers a $1,000 scholarship to a graduated or soon to graduate New Hampshire student who plans to pursue a career in Environmental Studies. This could include botany, landscape design, forestry, horticulture or a variety of other subjects. Application and procedure information is available on the Derry Garden Club webpage at derrygardenclub.org or in the scholarship information available to students at Pinkerton Academy and Londonderry High. Materials are due by May 1, and can be sent to the attention of Kathy Lane, 51 Drew Woods Drive, Derry, N.H. 03038.
Project manager hired for MultiCultural Festival 2020
HAVERHILL — The MultiCultural Festival Haverhill Committee has named Shawna Kelley the project manager for the MultiCultural Festival 2020.
The event will be held on June 20, from noon to 4 p.m., at 10 Welcome St. and will feature about a half a dozen key cultural partners to share food, performances, information and activities.
A graphic artist, Kelley has participated in many events in the downtown, such as River Ruckus, KidsFest, and Make Some Noise Concert Series, and is currently the administrator for Phoenix Rising Church. She also sits on the boards of Merrimack Valley Music and Arts and the Belleville Roots Stage.
To get involved with the planning committee, visit MultiCultural Festival Haverhill 2020 on Facebook or email mcfhaverhill2020@gmail.com.
Host family needed
A host family is needed for students who may want to attend Pinkerton Academy, Londonderry High or Windham High. Students would arrive with their own spending money, insurance and would help with chores and participate in family and school activities. Anyone interested in becoming a host family can contact Ginger Smith at grandmaginger15@gmail.com.
Scholarship applications available
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Kiwanis Club of Haverhill is accepting applications for three available scholarship awards. Each award is for $1,000.
Eligible applicants are students who attend Haverhill High School, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Pentucket Regional High School, or a Haverhill resident who attends another school or is home schooled.
The awards will be based on scholastic ability (B-C grade average), character, activities and community service, and financial need. Completed applications must be received by April 3. Applications are available online at pentucketkiwanis.org.
Council reorganizes
LONDONDERRY — During a meeting March 15, the Town Council reorganized for the new term, naming John Farrell as chairman once again. Joe Green will remain on as vice chairman. The council also noted Green's re-election to Council for another three years and also welcomed newcomer Debra Paul as a new councilor.
Farrell also pointed out that councilors were sitting further apart at the official table during the meeting, an effort to support social distancing during this time. Farrell asked the community to support each other.
"Help your neighbors out," he said. "Let's think good thoughts."