HAVERHILL — The 55th Annual VFW Santa Parade is currently seeking antique cars to participate in this year's parade on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. Anyone interested should visit haverhillsantaparade.com to download a form for printing. Completed forms and a $20 donation per vehicle can be given to parade officials upon arrival at the antique car starting point on Cumberland Avenue in Bradford.
Methuen to discuss marijuana
METHUEN — There will be a joint public hearing of the Community Development Board and City Council to discuss a proposed ordinance for the regulation of adult use and medical marijuana establishments. The hearing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Great Hall at City Hall. All are welcome.
YMCA to hold CPR AED and First Aid classes
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill YMCA is offering CPR, AED and First Aid certification classes. All classes are held at the YMCA, 81 Winter St., at 6:30 p.m., and are open to ages 10 and up. The cost is $55 per class. First Aid classes are Nov. 16, Dec. 5, Jan. 20, Feb. 24, March 11, April 27, May 18 and June 11. CPR and AED classes are Dec. 12, Jan. 16, Feb. 13, March 23, April 22, May 13, and June 1.
For more information about these classes or about group rate costs, contact Kristin Rodis at rodisk@northshoreymca.org.
Glow Gala fundraiser is Thursday
LAWRENCE — Each year Groundwork Lawrence helps thousands of Lawrence residents, youth, businesses, and community organizations “change places and change lives,” tackling the community’s most intractable challenges.
Groundwork’s Glow Gala and annual fundraiser event is Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Everett Mill, 15 Union St., first floor, Lawrence.
The event supports and helps sustain the “glow” of the organization's impact in the community. Proceeds directly support environmental and open space programs, youth education and employment initiatives, food access programs and community events.
Tickets are $85 online at groundworklawrence.org/tickets. Tickets at the door are $95.
Christmas craft fair is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Council on Aging will hold its annual Christmas Craft Fair Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St. Beautiful handmade items made by 25 local seniors are perfect for gift giving, including sewn and knitted items, decorations, jewelry, wreaths and more. Coffee and baked goods will be available for purchase.
Trailways hosts ribbon cutting
LONDONDERRY — Londonderry Trailways host a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Nov. 22, 2 p.m. to open its newest one-mile section of the town's rail trail.
Honored guests for the ceremony include Victoria Sheehan, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, along with DOT staff that plan to bike the trail that day. Also attending is Ralf Kraemer CEO of Kluber Lubrication North American, LP and Toby Porter, regional sales manager for Kluber Northeast Group, area foundation and corporate donors, state legislators and town officials.
The ceremony takes place in north Londonderry near the intersection of Mammoth Road and Beckly Lane. Recommended parking is along Mammoth Road or at the Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road. The public is welcome to attend. For information visit londonderrytrails.org.
Holistic holiday festival planned
WINDHAM — Heaven and Earthy LLC, a local holistic and metaphysical studio, presents the eighth annual Festival of Angels and Wellness Expo on Sunday, Dec. 1, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Castleton Event Center in Windham.
There will be more than 50 vendor tables including Village Silversmith, gift certificates, crystals, jewelry, artwork, herbs, sprays, soaps, oracle cards, books, statues, totes and much more.
Ben Carroll is keynote speaker at the festival and will discuss the benefits of sound healing and will then offer a sound healing concert at 3:30 p.m.
Celtic medium Colleen Costello will offer a healing mediumship talk followed by gallery style reading and best selling author and speaker Anne Diedre will offer "Activate Your Angelic Intuitive Power Within.
Patrons can also enjoy unique reading experiences like angel reading, akashic record, animal communication, rune, medicine wheel, aura photography, feng shui, palm and psychic readings.
Admission to the festival is $5, that includes a raffle ticket. Prizes to be raffled off include sports tickets, concert tickets, and a distant Angelic Reiki healing session. A portion of proceeds will go to support the Boxes of Love organization to help the local homeless. Preregister for readings and see the entire schedule at heavenandearthstudio.com.