HAVERHILL — Frank Novak's Point of Reference, a live broadcast on local cable access Channel 22, will host a call-in show with Mayor James Fiorentini Thursday, Jan. 16, from 7 to 8 p.m. Call 978-372-8070 to ask the mayor questions about a variety of topics such as the city's master plan, ward councilors, downtown development, police staffing, gang problems, affordable housing, drug treatment and more.
Tree burn planned
DERRY — J & F Farms will hold a Christmas tree bonfire Saturday, Jan. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the farm's winter market location, 108 Chester Road. People can drop off trees anytime prior during market operating hours or bring them the day of the bonfire. The event includes food trucks and an indoor petting zoo.
Coffeehouse performances resume
BYFIELD — The Cat in the Cradle Coffeehouse welcomes back singer/songwriter Susan Cattaneo and Her Big Loud Band Saturday, Jan. 18. Cattaneo's songs represent a blend of rock, folk and blues, with a healthy dose of country.
Mark and Raianne will open with their original compositions of traditional American folk music.
The Cat in the Cradle Coffeehouse is hosted by the Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St., Byfield. Doors open at 7 p.m. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the door. There is plenty of free parking. The Cat Cafe serves beer and wine, coffee and soft drinks, and snacks and soup throughout the evening.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit online at byfieldcac.org.
Jobs to be filled at Merrimack Retirement Community in Methuen
METHUEN — The Woods at Merrimack Retirement Community in Methuen, a resort-style, independent living senior living community is scheduled to open in early 2020, will host a job fair on Jan. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Nevins Library.
About 20 full-time and part-time hires need to be made, including concierges, kitchen staff and housekeepers among other available positions.
As occupancy increases after the grand opening period, an additional 40 team members are expected to be hired. Interested applicants can learn more about the positions at sunshineretirementliving.com/careers/, or by emailing zach.bayer@sunshineret.com.
Plaistow YMCA accepting nominations for best teachers
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Community YMCA is hosting its second annual Education Celebration Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Tuscan Kitchen in Salem.
The YMCA is asking residents to submit nominations for teachers who have made exceptional impacts in the Timberlane and Sanborn Regional School Districts. To submit a nomination, send email to Tracy Fuller at fullert@northshoreymca.org.
This year's keynote speaker is Katherine Underwood, a NBC Boston 10 reporter and Timberlane 2005 graduate.
Tickets are available online at northshoreymca.org. All proceeds benefit YMCA education scholarships.