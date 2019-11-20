SALEM, N.H. — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is hosting a town hall meeting in his bid for president at noon Monday. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Sanders is vying for the Democratic nomination in a crowded primary field.
The town hall is set to take place at the Derry-Salem Elks Lodge #2226. The address is 39 Shadow Lake Road in Salem.
An RSVP is not required for the event that is first-come, first-serve basis. More information can be found at act.berniesanders.com/event/event-bernie-sanders-attend/46708.
Winnekenni hosts Evening of Psychic Readings
HAVERHILL — Winnekenni Castle will host its last Evening of Psychic Readings of the year Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the castle, 78 Castle Road, Winnekenni Park, 347 Kenoza Ave. (Route 110).
The line-up will include castle staff readers, medium Judith-Anne, crystal ball energy specialist Amy Sabatino, and guest tarot card reader Amy Major, as well as a few other surprise guests. The next evening of readings won't be until the end of April 2020.
Readings are $25 per 15-minutes. Appointments are booked at the door only. Complimentary refreshments will be available. Stone Sisters Pop Up shop will be set up for holiday shopping.
For more information, visit winnekenni.com or email winnekenni@yahoo.com.
Veterans to be honored with Thanksgiving meals
DERRY — The Homeland Heroes Foundation is hosting its annual Thanksgiving luncheon and food basket giveaway. This year, the organization says it will again reach out to 50 veterans and their families.
On Tuesday, the foundation will gather at the Derry Salem Elks Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to treat the 50 families to a holiday luncheon.
“At Thanksgiving, sharing a meal tends to bring everyone together,” says co-founder and Executive Director Julie Weymouth. “No matter where they happen to be in their lives."
Along with the meal, holiday food baskets will be distributed and will include a turkey, all the sides and a Market Basket Gift Card for any other items needed to help with unique family traditions.
Sponsors include Walmart, American Legion, Derry Salem Elks and others.
For more information about the organization, visit homelandheroesfoundation.org.
Speaking with confidence
HAVERHILL — The public library will host a talk Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. by confidence coach Linda Ugelow, who inspires audiences to lead and live with easeful presence.
As a visibility and confidence coach, Ugelow guides clients to transform their inner experience to reach their potential. She produces and hosts the TV show, "Women Inspired."
Register online at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events or call 978-373-1586, ext. 608.
Essex Art Center hosts pottery Fair
LAWRENCE — The Essex Art Center will host its inaugural Pottery Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence.
The artisan sale will feature handcrafted pottery including functional and decorative ceramics by 15 regional artists. All the artisans either teach or take pottery classes offered at the Essex Art Center.
“We created this event to showcase local potters and ceramic artists so they can display and sell their work," said ceramics teacher Marcia Misiorski. "While some of the artists have been creating ceramic art for much of their lives, many have discovered it later in life.”
This event is free and open to the public.