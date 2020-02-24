HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College at 100 Elliott St. will host Steve Kerrigan, a Biden 2020 surrogate speaker Thursday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. in Lecture Hall A of the Spurk or "C" building. This event is free and open to the public.
Kerrigan has held key positions in government and politics and was the 2014 Democratic nominee for Massachusetts lieutenant governor and was also a Third District congressional candidate in 2018.
All 2020 candidates have been invited to speak at Northern Essex. Admiral Joe Sestak spoke last October prior to dropping out and representatives of the Yang campaign spoke last December prior to their candidate dropping out.
The NECC Global Studies Department is sponsoring these events. For more information, contact Rich Padova, professor in Global Studies at rpadova@necc.mass.edu or 978-556-3297.
Timberlane withdrawal forum to be held in Danville
DANVILLE — Community members will have the opportunity to learn more and ask questions about Timberlane Regional School District’s potential withdrawal from School Administrative Unit 55 on March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Danville Community Center, 169 Main St.
The Timberlane and Hampstead school districts currently make up SAU 55.
During the meeting, members of the withdrawal committee will discuss how the SAU currently functions, the plan to leave and the potential impacts of separating the Timberlane and Hampstead school districts.
The committee voted in favor of withdrawal in 2019.
Sawyer's chicken superior night
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Lions Club will host Sawyer's chicken superior night Saturday, March 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
Chicken superior is boneless chicken tenderloin topped with Ron's supreme sauce and capped with a melted mix of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. It will be served with rice pilaf, green beans almondine, tossed salad, cranberry sauce, rolls and butter, beverage and ice cream sundaes. Chicken fingers without sauce or cheese will be available for children.
Food will be available for take-out.
Adult tickets are $10, senior tickets are $8 and child tickets are $5, and will be available at the door.
Hillie sports memorabilia talk is Thursday
HAVERHILL — Haverhill sports enthusiast Michael Young will discuss his recent donation of Haverhill High School sports memorabilia to the Buttonwoods Museum and his collaboration on the book "Hillies: 125 Years of Haverhill Football 1890-2015" Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St. This event is free and open to the public.
What is considered the most comprehensive collection of Haverhill High sports memorabilia spanning more than a century is now in safe storage at the Buttonwoods. Some of this collection will be on display.
During the presentation, Young will be interviewed by City Councilor William Macek about the collection, which was assembled by Young's father, Ernest Young over the course of more than 30 years starting in the late 1960s.