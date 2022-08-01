AMESBURY — Music artist Ben Eramo will perform a Billy Joel tribute concert Friday Aug. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. on the front lawn of Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main St., Amesbury.
Bring chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets to this free concert. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors.
For more information, call 978-457-0208.
Multicultural Festival
HAVERHILL — Food vendors, local artists, music performances and more will take center stage at GAR Park Saturday, Aug. 6, from noon to 6 p.m. (rain or shine) as part of this year’s Multicultural Festival.
This event is presented by the Haverhill Cultural Council, funded in part by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and is open to the public. Enjoy food, music, and home-made items representing several local cultures, including Puerto Rican, Dominican, Haitian, Greek, Italian, and African. This will also be a kid-friendly hands-on art event.
“This is an exciting time for us, because we get to celebrate local cultures with our neighbors in person, which was next to impossible last year due to COVID,” said Nathan Webster, council chair. “Meeting all of our neighbors at this event, being able to swap stories and talk about the way our city is growing and improving will be a highlight of this year, and being able to enjoy some great food is a plus.”
Tattersall hosts sheep dog trials
Tattersall Farm at 542 North Broadway will host sheep dog trials Sept. 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
These NEBCA/USBCHA Novice Trials will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Admission is free, however, donations will be accepted. This event is rain or shine and will feature top New England herding dogs and their handlers from Maine to New Jersey guiding sheep through a set course on the farm grounds.
While watching the trails and during the lunch break, spectators are invited to explore the grounds and walk the trails of Tattersall Farm.
Due to conservation restrictions, only dogs that are registered for the trials will be allowed onto the property.
For more information, visit www.tattersallfarm.com or email the Tattersall Farm Trustees at www.tattersallfarm.com/contact.html
Chamber announces WOW Conference
SALISBURY — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold its 24th annual Winning Opportunities for Women Conference on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Blue Ocean Music Hall. Keynote speaker is Emily Morash, founder of Hampton Morash LLC.
Morash teaches nonprofit management courses to graduate students at Johnson and Wales University. She also leads Workforce Development instruction at Columbus State Community College and has facilitated leadership development classes for the Community College of Rhode Island and led Bryant University’s Leadership Mastery series.
Acertified mediator and mindfulness coach, Morash has developed a guide for organizational leaders that builds stronger, more effective, and resilient teams.
For more information and to register, visit online at www.haverhillchamber.com.
Hospital welcomes new residents
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Twenty-four new residents recently joined the graduate medical education program at Portsmouth Regional Hospital as part of the internal medicine, family medicine and psychiatry residencies.
This is the third year of PRH’s family medicine and internal medicine residencies, and the second of its psychiatry residency, all in partnership with Tufts University School of Medicine. The 24 residents began their program July 1.
The new residents include Internal Medicine Residents Jeremy Garneau of Haverhill, Mass, University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine; Stephanie Neville of Andover, Mass, St. George’s University School of Medicine, and Psychiatric Resident Molly Hartley of Hampton, NH, Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine.
“This program is vital to the Seacoast region,” said David Stein, designated institutional official for graduate medical education at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. “When we launched this program a few years ago we had a goal of not only training tomorrow’s physicians, but also helping them to understand the needs in our community, and of course to encourage them to stay local once they see the beauty of the Seacoast region.”
Farmers market in Pelham
PELHAM, N.H. — The Pelham Tractor Supply Company store will host a farmers market on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 134 Bridge St.
A variety of locally grown produce and seasonal items will be available for purchase.
Shoppers can also expect to find an array of homemade crafts, soaps and jewelry in addition to the fresh produce.
“This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food,” said Gilyan Buxton, manager of the Pelham store. “As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships and events, and this market allows us to do just that.”
Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle.
For more information, call the store at 603-635-5001.
