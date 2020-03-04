HAVERHILL — Family Services of the Merrimack Valley will hold its 12th annual Bowl a Strike for Kids fundraiser Friday, March 6, at Academy Lanes in Bradford. Two-hour shifts are from 4 to 10 p.m.
This fun night out raises funds to bring mentoring to youth in our communities. Dress in rock n’ roll inspired fashion and enjoy bowling, pizza, and raffle prizes.
Members of the community are welcomed to participate and should visit fsmv.org/bowling to register and for more information.
To learn more about how to become a mentor at Family Services of the Merrimack Valley, contact Dolores Calaf at DCalaf@fsmv.org or 978-327-6633.
Corporate sponsors of this event include Haverhill Bank, New Balance, Pfizer, Raytheon Defense Systems, Netscout and the Institution for Savings.
Garden club kicks off season
DERRY — The Derry Garden Club opens its season Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. with a program on Designing Shady Retreats.
The club meets at the Boys & Girls Club on Hampstead Road. The meeting is open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served following the program and business meeting. Call 603-396-0053 or visit the club online at derrygardenclub.org.
Open mic night is Thursday
LONDONDERRY — The Nutfield Sessions in association with the Londonderry Arts Council will host an open mic night Thursday, March 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. at O’Shea’s Caife and Tae, 44 Nashua Road.
Musician sign up begins at 6 p.m. The Nutfield Sessions is a free acoustic open mic event, attracting local musicians and audience members who appreciate live performance in a comfortable, casual and family atmosphere. All are invited to attend and/or perform. For more information, contact Larry Casey at 603-867-3077.
Coffeehouse performances are Saturday
BYFIELD — Mark Bishop Evans performs at the Byfield Community Arts Center on Saturday, March 7. Joining him on stage will be E.J. Ouellette, Neil Clapp, Shane Pender, and Joshua Larrabee.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Doug Farrell, a songwriter from New Hampshire, will open the show with his witty observations and poetic lyrics.
The BCAC is located at 7 Central St. Admission is $15 at the door. The Cat Cafe serves coffee, tea, and soft drinks and snacks throughout the evening.
For more information, visit online at byfieldcac.org.
Master piano classes begin Sunday
HAVERHILL — The music program at Northern Essex Community College will present two free piano master classes/workshops led by NECC Music Professor Christina Dietrich on Sunday, March 8, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 18, at 6 p.m. in the Hartleb Technology Center on the Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St.
The master classes, which are open to pianists of all levels, are designed to provide students with a chance to perform and learn in a cooperative group setting. The session will explore piano performance and preparation techniques and cover a range of solo piano works as well as instrumental and vocal works with piano accompaniment.
Northern Essex offers an associate degree in general studies: music option and a certificate in music technology.
Visit online at necc.mass.edu.
Kiwanis to expand
LONDONDERRY — Kiwanis, an international service organization, will expand their presence in the Greater Derry and Londonderry communities with the eventual opening of a club.
A meet-and-greet will be held Monday, March 9, at 6 p.m. at O’Shea’s Caife and Tae, 44 Nashua Road.
Interested parties are welcome to attend and learn more about what Kiwanis has to offer to improve the growing communities of Derry and Londonderry.