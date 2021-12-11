Church exhibit extended through December
LAWRENCE — Due to its popularity, the exhibit “175 Years of Lawrence’s Catholic Church History, 1846 to 2021,” has been extended through the month of December.
Relics, artifacts and information from the Immaculate Conception Church, St. Mary’s, St. Anne’s, St. Augustine’s, St. Laurence O’Toole, Sacred Heart and Holy Rosary are on display, along with items from some Protestant churches.
The exhibit is located in the gallery at Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St., and is open daily from 9 a.m. to to 4 p.m. with free admission.
For more information, call 978-794-1655.
Match Pentucket Bank donation to ArtSpace
HAVERHILL — Pentucket Bank has pledged a $50,000 matching grant in support of the Cogswell ArtSpace project.
As of Dec. 8, the community had chipped in $43,500 in matching donations, with just $6,500 to go. Dec. 18 is the last day to match the bank's donation, however, gifts will still be accepted after that date.
The project has raised $2.3 million to renovate the Cogswell School building on South Main Street, but organizers are $500,000 short of their $2.8-million goal.
Necessary work includes a revamped heating and cooling system, a new fire suppression system, new plumbing throughout the 130-year-old building, making the building completely ADA accessible including the addition of an elevator lift, a renovated slate roof to meet historical requirements, and upgrading the electrical system.
The goal is to create a space for the arts for use by the entire community.
Chamber hosts networking event Dec. 14
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a business networking and holiday mixer Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lanham Club.
The event includes appetizers, a cash bar and business card drawings for door prizes. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non members.
To register, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events" or call 978-686-0900.