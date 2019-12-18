Region in a Minute: Cedar's Foods donates $25,000 to Haverhill YMCA

HAVERHILL — Children in need of nutritious food over the weekend are able to stock a backpack of non-perishable items a little more full after Cedar's Foods donated $25,000 to the city's YMCA.
Earmarking funds for the YMCA's Backpack Foods Program, Cedar's hopes to eliminate the so-called “accessibility gap” students face when it comes to food insecurity.
“As a community, it is our imperative responsibility to ensure that our children have access to food. No child should be questioning when their next meal will be,” Cedar's Director of Marketing Aimee Tsarkirellis said.
Forty-five percent of Haverhill schoolchildren qualify for free or reduced lunch. Through the Backpack Foods Program, the YMCA is notified by Haverhill Public Schools of children most in need, YMCA Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller said. The YMCA then sets aside a backpack of healthy items for those students so they will have food when school is not in session. The school district already provides breakfast in all buildings.
Sums up volunteer and former Pentucket Lake principal Dianne Connolly: “This program is a Godsend.”
Plaistow receives grant to replace Pollard Road culvert
PLAISTOW — The town recently received an award letter for a $135,000 Aquatic Resources Mitigation Grant from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. The grant, along with matching funds from the town, will allow for the replacement and expansion of an under-sized, aging culvert — a tunnel which carries water under a roadway, located on Pollard Road near the intersection of Congressional Avenue.
The Pollard Road culvert is an important structure in the town's roadway drainage system, and provides critical waterway access for a number of endangered and threatened species. The undersized structure is very prone to flooding.
The town sought this grant with the assistance of Normandeau Associates in hopes of resolving flooding issues and improving the functionality of the wetlands. Voters will be asked to approve a warrant article to fund the remainder of the project through the unassigned fund balance in March 2020.
For more information, contact Dee Voss at 603-382-5200, ext. 202 or dvoss@plaistow.com.
Lawrence/Methuen Community Coalition fights vaping
WORCESTER — Young leaders of The 84 Movement from the Lawrence/Methuen Community Coalition attended the Youth Power Summit recently at the UMass Medical Center in Worcester.
The 84 Movement, a youth movement fighting tobacco and vaping in Massachusetts, hosts the Youth Power Summit annually to give youth from all over the state a chance to learn together and prepare for the year ahead.
The participants learned about how the tobacco industry targets people of color, the history of tobacco and racism and how fixing the system of racism for those negatively impacted benefits everyone.
The summit ended with discussions about how the youth plan to address tobacco and racism in their communities.
Committee to meet Friday to discuss HHS stabbing
HAVERHILL — Members of the Haverhill School Committee's Safety subgroup will gather Friday morning in a public session at City Hall to discuss the recent stabbing incident during a Haverhill High basketball game. The 11 a.m. meeting, held in room 206 of City Hall, is open to members of the community and will be attended by School Committee members Scott Wood and Gail Sullivan, Superintendent Margaret Marotta and representatives from the Haverhill Police Department.
“I'm looking for a detailed plan from the high school administration on how they intend to address this issue,” Wood said.
The 16-year-old boy police say used a knife to stab a man outside the Dec. 13 Haverhill-Tewksbury basketball game remains held without bail in a secure juvenile facility. He appears in court next week to determine if he is a danger to himself or other members of the community, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office. Haverhill police continue to investigate if the incident was gang-related.
SNHU Arena offering Monster Jam and Disney on Ice vouchers to first 100 blood donors
MANCHESTER, N.H. — SNHU Arena hosts its annual blood drive, Thursday, Dec. 26, from noon to 6 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Expo Center, 700 Elm St. While supplies last, SNHU Arena is offering 50 vouchers for its upcoming Monster Jam motorsport show in late March and 50 vouchers for Disney on Ice "Celebrate Memories" in January to the first 100 donors. Vouchers are nontransferable or redeemable for cash. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), visit RedCrossBlood.org (use sponsor code ARENA) or download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Middleton Stream Team 2019 photo contest
MIDDLETON — The Middleton Stream Team's 2019 photo contest is currently underway. Its purpose is to develop appreciation, enjoyment, and stewardship of Middleton’s many miles of the Ipswich River, local streams, and wetlands, as well as the wildlife living in those habitats. The contest is open to anyone in the general and student (through high school) categories, but photos must be taken within Middleton or beside the river, streams, ponds or wetlands in 2019 between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31.
Entries are due Jan. 6. There will be cash awards of $200, $100 and $50 for first, second and third place in each category. Visit online at middletonstreamteam.org/nature-photo-contest/.