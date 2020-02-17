HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Lions Club will hold a comedy night fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 29, at Maria's Family Restaurant, 81-83 Essex St. The event will feature Bright Humor's Caroline Cooke, along with Bob Carney, A.J. Hapenny, Mark Gallagher and Pat McCloud. The lineup is subject to change. This is an 18 and over event. Money raised supports Lions Club charities and research for blindness.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Appetizers are from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. A cash bar is offered. The show begins promptly at 8 p.m.
Come early to participate in raffles. A drawing will be held after the show. Tickets are $25 per person and are available at the door, online at haverhilllionsclub.org, by calling 978-902-1984 or by email to karenbona2015@yahoo.com.
SoRock seeks funds to support wellness
ATKINSON — Southern Rockingham Coalition for Healthy Youth is a community coalition designed to promote wellness and nurture resiliency for the children, youth and families of southern Rockingham County with the goals of preventing substance misuse and reducing the stigma related to mental health issues is seeking funds to support prevention.
SoRock’s federal funding expired on Sept. 30, 2019, and they operated on an extension through December. SoRock’s coordinator position and costs for January are coming from a small reserve of previous non-federal grants and donations. They are also working with a local healthcare entity and hope to soon be receiving a bridge grant to help extend paid operations closer to spring.
SoRock’s staff and members have been attending selectmen and budget committee meetings locally, circulating warrant article petitions requesting $1 support per person based on each town’s population.
The group has been successful in its efforts to either submit a completed petition to become a warrant article, being endorsed by the selectmen or being placed into the budget for the towns of Atkinson, Danville, Hampstead, Kingston, Newton, Plaistow and Sandown.
Visit sorocknh.org, on social media @sorocknh or email sorocknhcc@gmail.com. SoRock meetings are held on the second Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m. and is always looking for new members.
Fitness class supports Habitat for Humanity
NORTH READING — North Reading Orangetheory at 265 Main St. will hold an hour-long group fitness class on March 6 at 6:30 p.m. for Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity to support affordable housing in Andover.
Orangetheory coaches are trained fitness professionals, adept at helping people of all skills and ages feel safe yet individually challenged.
Registration is $36 per person. Register online at southchurch.com/otf.
Pasta dinner planned
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Sons of Italy will hold a pasta and meatball dinner Saturday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at All Saints Church.
The meal will include pasta, meatballs, salad and bread. The chef for the evening is the winner of the 2019 Sons of Italy meatball contest.
Children 4 and under eat free. Children ages 5 to 10 are $3 and all others are $5. Admission is at the door.
The event will include a 50/50 raffle and a raffle for a door prize. Tickets are $5 for six and $10 for 12 or $1 each.
Proceeds from this event benefit the Sons of Italy softball team.
Sandown Garden Club makes plans for new year
SANDOWN — The executive board members of the Sandown Garden Club recently met to organize plans for the new year ahead.
A variety of activities and programs are planned to which the public is welcome, including an Open House on Monday, March 2, which will feature Cheryl Cravino of Hosta Amour speaking about a shabby chic garden.
Throughout the year, there will be a variety of presentations, including a demonstration on container water gardens, designing window boxes, how to install a rain garden and turning a summer container into a fall one.
Also on the schedule for members are field trips and a workshop to design a fall centerpiece. Plans are already taking shape for the annual Plant Sale in June, the Old Home Days Fall Festival and the Plant Swap.
The nonprofit club is a member of the New Hampshire Federation of Garden Clubs and National Garden Clubs. Most meetings are held on the first Monday of the month, from March to October, staring at 6:30 p.m. in the Sandown Recreation Center on Pheasant Run Drive. New members are always welcome, and Sandown residency is not required. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page or sandowngardenclub.org.
Greater Haverhill Chamber, iHub celebrate women in leadership
HAVERHILL — State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen is among the featured speakers at a March 3 networking breakfast aimed at promoting women in leadership. This free event will be held at 8:30 a.m. at UMass Lowell's iHub, 2 Merrimack St. and is open to the public. The breakfast is cosponsored by the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Includes remarks from Northern Essex Community College's Dr. Noemí Custodia-Lora and Jane Ciccone, co-owner of Onesto Foods.
Advance registration is requested by visiting haverhillchamber.com.