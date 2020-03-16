Region in a Minute: Congressman kicks off Maple Month in Plaistow

PLAISTOW — Congressman Chris Pappas, D-Manchester, helped kick off Maple Month in New Hampshire with a visit to Morningstar Farm in Plaistow. The visit was intended to promote the start of the 2020 maple season, according to a statement from Pappas’s office.
Pappas had the chance to tap a maple tree himself, tour Morningstar’s operation, and learn more about this integral part of New Hampshire’s economy and tradition, said the statement.
“When smoke starts rising from sugar houses across New Hampshire, you know spring isn’t far away,” Pappas said. "Maple sugar production is a critical part of New Hampshire’s economy, a driver for seasonal tourism, and has been part of our way of life for centuries. I was pleased to visit Morningstar Farm today in Plaistow to help kick off maple month, tour their small business, and even tap a maple tree myself.”
Pappas is the co-founder and co-chair of the Congressional Maple Caucus, which seeks to promote the maple sugar industry and celebrate the long history and economic importance of maple sugaring in New Hampshire and states across the country.
Hosted by the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association, Maple Sugaring Month runs through March 29, spanning four weekends, according to the statement. The 25th Annual Maple Weekend will be March 21.
Haverhill Public Library postpones programs
HAVERHILL — The public library has postponed all of its programs and meeting room use as of Friday, March 13, through Wednesday, April 1. Additionally, the Friends of the Haverhill Public Library have decided to close their Friends Shop indefinitely.
At this time, the library will remain open to the public, according to a posting on the library's website by library director Sarah Moser.
"During this time, we will closely monitor the developing public health situation and make decisions about when to resume these activities," Moser said. "We will continue to employ necessary ongoing precautions, including increased cleaning and disinfecting, recommended by the Board of Health, Massachusetts Department of Health, and the CDC.
For more information, call the library at 978-373-1586 or visit online at haverhillpl.org, where patrons can access a host of available services including electronic resources, digital downloads and more.
Whittier Tech postpones "Pippin"
HAVERHILL — Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School has postponed its student production of “Pippin,’’ which was scheduled for March 20 to 22. The school is at 115 Amesbury Line Road. New dates have not been announced at this time.
Online auction to replace live event
LAWRENCE — Fidelity House CRC has cancelled its annual spring fundraiser planned for March 27 at Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham out of concerns for the coronavirus and instead will hold an online auction.
Auction items include museum tickets, a one night stay at Foxwoods Resort and Casino, restaurant gift certificates and more.
The online auction will run online from Thursday, March 26 at noon through Monday, March 30 at noon at eveningatgallery2020.ggo.bid
Organizers have a plan for sponsor recognition to make up for the loss of the in-person aspect of the event. Sponsors will automatically become a sponsor of the organization's Community Awards Night in the fall and their gala tickets will be good for the awards night as well. Plus, all of the online recognition associated with this event will continue and the time frame will be extended.
For more information, contact Nicole Sammartino at 978-332-9181 or nsammartino@fidelityhhs.org.
Visit online at fidelityhhs.org.
Talk on antisemitism canceled
HAVERHILL — Out of concerns for the coronavirus, Temple Emanu-El has cancelled a talk titled, "Understanding Antisemitism and Harnessing Your Voice to Confront It" that was scheduled for March 22. For more information, call 978-373-3861 or Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org.