LAWRENCE — The Rev. James T. O’Reilly OSA Division 8 Ancient Order of Hibernians has announced the recipients of its 2020 awards.
The Rev. Christopher J. Casey has been selected as the 2020 recipient of the Richard Cardinal Cushing Award, and Mark J. Alaimo has been selected, as the 2020 Irishman of the Year. Both of these awards will be presented at Division 8’s 149th annual Saint Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance on Saturday, March 7.
Division 8 established the Richard Cardinal Cushing Award in 1974. The award was named after the Irish American Catholic prelate who served as archbishop of the Archdiocese of Boston for 25 years. For the past 46 years this award has been presented to an individual in the Greater Lawrence area who emulates the characteristics of this highly regarded prelate.
Division 8’s Irishman of the Year Award is the highest award that Division 8 can bestow on a member. Anyone interested in attending the Hibernian Dinner Dance on March 7 should contact dinner dance chairman, Charles Breen, at 508-328-0323.
Larry F. Giordano has been selected as the recipient of the Hon. John E. Fenton Citizenship Award, which will be presented at Division 8’s 51st annual Saint Patrick Day Luncheon on Friday, March 13. Anyone interested in attending the luncheon may contact luncheon chairman, Jack Lahey, at 603-898-7766.
Purim celebration planned in Andover
ANDOVER — Congregation Beth Israel of the Merrimack Valley Andover will host a Purim celebration Monday, March 9, at 6 Dundee Park, Suite 301. All are welcome. Light dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Service/shpiel is at 7:30 p.m. with dessert/oneg to follow.
The event will feature the in-house band, Bashert, leading a 45-minute play or “shpiel” to tell the Purim story that will be replete with Purim lyric renditions of Beach Boys tunes. Speaking parts are available, though no singing or acting experience is necessary.
The story of the joyous holiday of Purim tells of the near-destruction of the Jewish people as decreed by Haman, an adviser to the Persian King Ahasuerus. However, Ahasuerus’ newly crowned queen, Esther — who replaced Vashti when she was thrown out of the kingdom — is secretly a Jew.
Due to her courage and eventual role in saving the Jews, the story of Purim is known as “Megillat Esther,” or the Scroll of Esther. It is a holiday of laughter and celebration, fun and games — of giving gifts to the poor and giving food gifts to friends.
Please RSVP by March 5 to Amy at 978-474-0540 or amy@BethIsraelMV.org.
Master piano classes offered
HAVERHILL — The music program at Northern Essex Community College will present two free piano master classes/workshops on the art of piano playing, led by NECC music professor Christina Dietrich, on Sunday, March 8 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 18, at 6 p.m. in the Hartleb Technology Center, 100 Elliott Street.
The master classes, which are open to pianists of all levels, are designed to provide students with a chance to perform and learn in a cooperative group setting. The session will explore piano performance and preparation techniques and cover a range of solo piano works as well as instrumental and vocal works with piano accompaniment.
Dietrich maintains a longstanding career as a soloist and educator. She has performed on such stages as Symphony Hall, Lincoln Center, and Jordan Hall. She was awarded a Steinway & Sons Top Teacher Award for 2017 and 2018.
Northern Essex offers an associate degree in general studies: music option and a certificate in music technology.
For more information, email Christina Dietrich at cdietrich@necc.mass.edu.
State officials warn about dangerously thin ice
With recent temperatures climbing well above freezing, the ice on ponds, lakes, rivers and reservoirs has become extremely thin – unless of course it has melted.
State officials advise people to stay off the weakening ice. Year after year, state and local public safety agencies respond to reports of people falling through thin ice.
Within minutes, a person who falls into icy waters can get hypothermia, which can be fatal if not treated immediately. Hypothermia symptoms include shivering, dizziness, hunger, nausea, accelerated breathing, difficulty speaking, lack of coordination, fatigue and an increase in heart rate.