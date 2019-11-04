LAWRENCE — A car repaired by Greater Lawrence Technical students last spring is making a difference, thanks to a partnership with a local nonprofit.
Last spring, Greater Lawrence Tech juniors and seniors repaired dents, replaced a door and re-painted a silver Honda sedan. The vehicle had been donated to the nonprofit organization Second Chance Cars by a Brookline woman.
Second Chance Cars works with area nonprofits to provide cars to veterans and formerly incarcerated people in need of a personal vehicle to access job opportunities, among other quality of life needs. According to a recent report by MassINC, the majority of gateway city residents rely on personal vehicles as a result of limited public transportation and as jobs have moved outside of their cities of residence.
"Our partnership with Second Chance Cars allows our students to use their skills to help someone in our area in a way that could completely change their life, and knowing their work is having a meaningful impact on our community is incredibly rewarding for them," Superintendent John Lavoie said. "We're thrilled our students were able to repair this vehicle, and thankful that they had such a wonderful opportunity to take their work and make a difference for someone else."
After the car was repaired, Second Chance Cars began working with the Lawrence Dream Network to identify a local person in need of a motor vehicle. This month, the Honda was awarded to a Merrimack Valley woman who was previously incarcerated and is working to rebuild her life and establish herself in the job market.
"GLTS has been an amazing partner to Second Chance Cars, fixing up cars we get donated professionally and at a very low cost," said Second Chance Cars Executive Director Dan Holin. "We literally could not afford to provide our cars to low income veterans and returning citizens if GLTS in particular, as well as other vocational schools, did not support our cause."
Second Chance Cars provides refurbished vehicles to individuals for a $900, 12-month loan at 0% interest. This allows beneficiaries of Second Chance Cars to earn the vehicle affordably and rebuild their credit. To learn more or to donate a vehicle, visit secondchancecars.org.
Salem band sweeps contest
SALEM, N.H. — Salem Blue Devil Guard and Marching Band scored high marks across the board at the Maine Band Directors Association competition in Old Orchard Beach.
They racked up 5s, the highest mark, in the categories Band, Percussion and Guard.
Endless war forum in Pelham
PELHAM — Nonpartisan group Open the Government hosts a forum to talk about the costs of war at the Pelham VFW on Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. The group invited national security experts to discuss public engagement with U.S. wars, and whether Americans should be asking more questions about the financial and human costs, Congressional oversight, strategic goals of military action. Open the Government is an inclusive, nonpartisan coalition that works to empower the public by advancing policies that create a more open, accountable and responsive government.
The event is at Pelham's VFW Post 10722 at 6 Main St.
Talk on medication safety
HAVERHILL — Alexandria Papadimoulis of the Regional Center for Poison Control will be at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. to discuss safety tips on what to ask your doctor about medications, and precautions you can take around your household.
The Regional Center for Poison Control is a nonprofit organization that provides assistance and expertise in the medical diagnosis, management, and prevention of poisonings throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The presentation will discuss reasons why poisonings are the number one injury death in the United States, and ways to prevent poisonings from happening.
To register for the program, call Mary Connolly at 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Library to present "What the Health" film
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Public Library will host a free showing of the film, "What the Health" Friday, Nov. 8, at 5:30 p.m., followed by a question and answer sessions focusing on the principals of permanent weight loss and the prevalence of chronic disease lifestyles being passed down from generation to generation in our society. The library is at 85 Main St.
NECC presents Alan Ball comedy
HAVERHILL — An ostentatious wedding is held at a Tennessee Estate. What could possibly happen? Find out when Northern Essex Community College’s TopNotch Players present “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress,” Nov. 8 through 10.
The comedy, written by Alan Ball, is co-directed by Brianne Beatrice, NECC theater professor, and Samantha Wheately. The play will be performed in the Chester W. Hawrylciw Theater on the third floor or the Spurk Building on the Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St.
During an ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee, estate, five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below.
They are Frances (Eliza Volpicelli), a painfully sweet, but sheltered fundamentalist; Mindy (Aileen Corniel) the cheerful, wise-cracking lesbian sister of the groom; Georgeanne (Gwynnethe Glickman) whose heartbreak over her own failed marriage triggers outrageous behavior; Meredith (Sarah Durning) the bride's younger sister, whose precocious rebelliousness masks a dark secret; and Trisha (Vanessa Romaides) a jaded beauty whose die-hard cynicism about men is called into question when she meets Tripp (Carlyle Bien-Aime) a charming bad-boy usher to whom there is more than meets the eye. As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, irreverent, and touching celebration of the women's spirit.
Performances are Thursday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m., Nov. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $12 for the general audience. For more information or tickets, contact Brianne Beatrice at bribeats@gmail.com.
Master Plan meeting is Nov. 7
HAVERHILL — The city will hold a public meeting on its Vision Haverhill 2025 Master Plan Nov. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Consentino School, 685 Washington St.
According to Mayor James Fiorentini, the team of planners, architects, local officials and other experts will present its goals, strategies and action plan to the public.
Feedback will then be incorporated into a draft version of the final Master Plan, which the city hopes to finalize prior to the end of the year.
The draft plan and zoning changes to make it happen will be submitted to the Planning Board for a public hearing and review in mid-November and then to City Council for approval of the zoning changes sometime in December.
The Master Plan is a roadmap for bringing economic development, housing and tax revenue to the city while preserving Haverhill’s historical character and values, the mayor said.
The final plan will also incorporate a vision for improving the local economy and transportation infrastructure, protecting and preserving open space and natural resources, and strengthening cultural and civic resources.
For more information, visit online at VisionHaverhill2035.org.
Flu clinics planned in Groveland
GROVELAND — The town will hold flu clinics Thursday, Nov. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Fire Station training room.
Three is a fee, so please bring insurance and Medicare cards. Children must be 9 or older.
Veterans Day concert held in Bradford
HAVERHILL — A Veterans Day concert will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, 10 Church St. Bradford. Special guest speaker is former Navy Seal Salvatore DeFranco. This year’s theme is "A Musical Salute to Veterans" and is sponsored by the Merrimack Valley Credit Union
The musical tribute will include patriotic and inspirational selections from featured performers including New England Tenor Damien Corcoran, mezzo soprano Mary Metvier, Sacred Heart Select Chorus, Burlington High School Chamber Singers and special guest tenor, 11-year-old Wade Turner. Mike Fay will serve as host.
All service and civic organizations are encouraged to attend to help honor veterans. To participate as a group, contact Mike Fay at coachmikefay@gmail.com or call 978- 476-6053.