Haverhill Farmers Market
opens June 25 HAVERHILL — The seasonal delight of buying locally grown and crafted products has come again to Haverhill as the Haverhill Farmers Market returns for its 44th season.
The market will open on Saturday, June 25, and run until October 29 at 51 Merrimack St. in the front of the Goeke parking deck. Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In partnership with Community Action, the market accepts EBT/SNAP cards.
For more information, visit www.teamhaverhill.org/projects/community/haverhill-farmers-market, Facebook at haverhillfarmersmarket, or email market manager Jeff Grassie at jeffgrassie1966@gmail.com.
West Parish Garden Cemetery Lantern Festival
ANDOVER — The Lantern Festival returns to the West Parish Garden Cemetery, 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 129 Reservation Road, Andover. This community event is based on ancient rituals practiced throughout Eastern Asia. The festival is a way to remember departed loved ones and friends.
There will be music, drummers and light refreshments.
Admission is free, but the cost to decorate and launch a lantern is $10 and donations are welcome.
For more information visit: www.westparishgardencemetery.org
Flag Day Celebration
NORTH ANDOVER — Flag Day will be celebrated on the North Andover Common by the Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. The event will feature the Merrimack Valley Concert Band, a poetry reading, demonstration of proper flag folding by representatives of the VFW, and a keynote address.
The ceremony will conclude with the reading of the names of the people who are represented by the 500 flags currently flying on the Common in the 4th Field of Honor hosted by the Exchange Club, honoring those who have served country or community.
People who have purchased a flag may pick them up at the field on the following day, Sunday June 12. Flags may still be purchased and/or dedicated for a $49 contribution on the website xcflags.org or xcflags.com, by picking up an order form at the Town Common, next to the event banner, or by telephoning Bob Wescott 978-375-6217.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.