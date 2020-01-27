HAVERHILL — The public library has teamed up with the Boston Bruins to participate in the 13th annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive to benefit two nonprofits, the Department of Children and Families’ Wonderfund, and Cradles to Crayons.
The drive runs from Feb. 1 through March 15. The library will be collecting new pairs of pajamas for babies, children and teens. Please bring donations to the children’s room.
The drive's goal is to collect 13,000 pairs of new pajamas. Many of the pajamas donated go to local DCF offices in the area in which they were collected, benefiting local kids and teens. DCF estimates that at any given time, the agency is working with 45,000 babies, children and teens.
Last year, libraries from across the state collected 13,022 new pairs of pajamas, a new record for the drive. In total, over 20,000 pairs of pajamas were collected by 251 groups, 136 of which were libraries.
For more information, visit online at libraries.state.ma.us/pj-drive.
Leach offers animal program
LONDONDERRY — Leach Library hosts a program on how animals spend their winter, including stories, crafts, and songs. The program is Monday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 5 p.m. and is limited to 90 participants of all ages. To register, stop by the library's Children's Room or call 603-421-1127.
Learn what Girl Scouts has to offer
PLAISTOW — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will host a free information night for girls and parents from Fremont, Atkinson, Danville, East Hampstead, Hampstead, Kingston, Newton, Plaistow, and Sandown on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m. at Pollard Elementary School, 120 Main St., Plaistow.
Girl Scouting provides skills today for success tomorrow. Offering hands-on, girl-led, girl-centered activities in STEM, the outdoors, and entrepreneurship, and abundant opportunities to develop invaluable life skills, Girl Scouts helps all girls take the lead early and often. Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains serves over 10,000 girls throughout New Hampshire and Vermont.
For more information, contact Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains Customer Care at 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.
Photography lecture planned
NEWBURYPORT — Sweethaven Gallery and the Firehouse Center for the Arts will host a photography lecture titled, "The Fine Art of Documentary: Why beautiful pictures of war, poverty, and disease matter," Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Firehouse Center.
Presenters are Glenn Ruga, executive editor of ZEKE Magazine, and Barbara Ayotte, editor of ZEKE Magazine.
This event is part of the Northshore Photography Lecture Series which is co-produced by the Firehouse Center for the Arts and Sweethaven Gallery and is dedicated to advancing the love and joy of photography. The Firehouse Center for the Arts is located in Market Square, Newburyport. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students (plus a $2 ticketing fee). For more information, call the box office at 978-462-7336 or visit online at firehouse.org.
Granite State Arts Academy Gala
SALEM, N.H. — Granite State Arts Academy is seeking corporate sponsors for its 6th annual fundraising gala. The gala will be on March 13, and the theme is the roaring '20s.
Contact Renia at r.friend@gsaanh.com for more information about sponsoring the event.
The school is also looking for corporate or business donations for the silent auction table, which are tax-deductible. Contact Deb Richards at deb.richards@gsaanh.com for more information.
Hampstead School District to screen children for disabilities
HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead School District is sponsoring a Child Find Check to screen children between the ages of 3 and 5 for possible educational disabilities. This event is free to Hampstead residents and will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hampstead Central School, 21 Emerson Ave.
If you suspect that your child may have difficulty with speech, hearing, vision, coordination, development or a learning disability that may require special help, the Child Find Check will help answer your questions. The screening will be done by trained professionals. All results will be kept confidential and will only be released to other professionals, such as school personnel or a physician with parental consent.
A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment or for additional information, contact Theresa Altsher at 603-329-6326, ext. 1102 between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Scholarship applications available
HAVERHILL — Merrimack Valley Credit Union and Bridgewater Credit Union, a division of Merrimack Valley Credit Union, will award 15 students in the Merrimack Valley and South Shore regions with $1,000 college scholarships. Two of the scholarships will be awarded to credit union members, while the other 13 scholarships will be open to any high school senior attending a school within the field of membership. Applications must be postmarked by March 1, and are available for download at www.mvcu.com/scholarship.
Students must also submit a transcript of their grades and one letter of recommendation from a teacher, guidance counselor, coach, scout leader or religious leader. Students will also write a 500-word essay, finishing the sentence, “If I ran the credit union, I would…”
Send completed applications and required materials to: Marketing Department, Merrimack Valley Credit Union, 500 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843, no later than March 1.
For more information, visit online at mvcu.com/scholarship.