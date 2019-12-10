HAVERHILL — Haverhill schoolchildren are set to participate in an ALICE drill over the next two weeks as part of the city's plan to increase school safety and awareness of what to do in active shooter scenarios.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta did not specify when drills will take place, but said parents will be notified by the end of the school day when a drill has occurred. The drills will be age appropriate and consist of the enhanced lockdown or evacuation components of the ALICE protocol.
An acronym for “Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate,” ALICE builds on the traditional shelter in place model. It is part of a three-year rollout Haverhill Public Schools started last year.
Parents with questions or concerns may contact their child's school directly or reach out to Marotta at 978-374-3400.
Art association to host winter exhibit opening reception
NORTH ANDOVER — Andovers Artists Guild will host an opening reception for its winter exhibit, “Winter in New England,” Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lakeside Gallery, Rolling Ridge Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road. For more information, contact AAG president Uli Kapp at UliKapp@comcast.net or visit andoversartistsguild.org.
Free job training offered
LAWRENCE — Northern Essex Community College will hold information sessions for a new, free, job-training program designed to prepare English speakers of other languages (ESOL) to work as certified nursing assistants (CNA).
The sessions will be held in Room LH 206 of 420 Common St., Lawrence, on Dec. 12, 16 and 1, and Jan. 6 and 9 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
This program is funded by a $145,000 Massachusetts Department of Higher Education TRAIN grant and executed in partnership with the MassHire Career Center, MassHire Workforce Board, Lawrence Community Works, and area healthcare providers. The program, titled Healthcare Pathways at NECC, is specifically for unemployed or under-employed adult learners with limited English Language skills – many of whom are recent immigrants.
The program will run for 12 weeks on the Lawrence campus, from February to June. The program as well as all materials including books, uniforms and fees associated with CORI and Red Cross testing are free. Vouchers for transportation and childcare are also available.
For more information, contact Kizzy Borbon at kborbon@necc.mass.edu or call 978-655-5846.
Book sale planned
DERRY — The Friends of the Derry Libraries will hold a book sale on Saturday, Dec. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway. Paperbacks are 50 cents and hardcovers are $1. This month DVDs are 4 for $1.