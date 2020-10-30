HAVERHILL — Mark McKellar is celebrating the launch of his new business, Helltown Tees, which helps budding musicians and other artists promote their own brand through the sale of customized merchandise bearing the artists’ logos.
To promote his company’s own brand, limited edition long sleeve and hoodies will be available for purchase at helltowntees.com until 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.
McKellar said the nickname Helltown is known to many in Haverhill who are in their 20s and 30s. The brand itself is purposely reminiscent of the city’s skyline, as it appears over the Merrimack River.
A 2001 graduate of Haverhill High, McKellar says the city has lost many people due to the opiate crisis, including many of his friends.
“This is one way I’ve found to honor those friends,” he said.
Martial arts class offered in Pelham
PELHAM — Pelham Parks and Recreation hosts a recreation level martial arts karate program involving a high level of physical activity. The program takes place Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for four weeks, beginning Nov. 21 and running through Dec. 19 at Family Martial Arts, 122 Bridge St.
This is open to both boys and girls, ages 4 to 7. Space is limited to six participants allowing for social distancing of families in the waiting room and children on the training floor; first-come, first-served. Children may be offered a discount for enrollment in the studio, by the studio, after the completion of the program. Cost is $25 per person. The program is open to residents and non-residents. Registration forms are available at 6 Village Green or online at pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Paranormal investigationis Sunday
HAVERHILL — The Hilldale Cemetery Association will hold its last paranormal investigation of the season at the Hilldale Cemetery Sunday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. All proceeds benefit cemetery restoration efforts.
Please wear comfortable shoes bring paranormal investigation equipment. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, protocols will be in place including wearing masks. Please register in advance by calling Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Faith Lutheran Church welcomes new pastor
ANDOVER — Faith Lutheran Church welcomed Pastor Jeanette Leisk as its new transitional pastor on Sept. 1.
Leisk grew up in Pittsfield. She graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and had a primary care medical practice in Westborough. In 2003, she felt a call to full-time ordained ministry and attended United Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg, Penn. Ordained in 2008, Leisk served as associate pastor at St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg and also as pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Alexandria, Va. until returning home to Massachusetts.
The pandemic forced the closing of physical doors in March, but the church has managed to remain active and vibrant virtually ever since. Weekly Sunday services are held via Zoom at 9:45 a.m.