HAVERHILL — Westy Egmont, PhD, founding director of the Immigrant Integration Lab of the Boston College School of Social Work, will discuss the risks of poor immigration policy decisions during a presentation titled "We Need More Immigrants" Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Free and open to the public, the presentation will be held in the Pentucket Bank Lecture Hall in the Spurk Building on NECC’s Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. A reception will follow the presentation.
This presentation is made possible through funds from the college’s Social Justice Award, which was presented for the first time to Dr. Paul St. Amand, retired English professor, at the college’s 2019 commencement. The recognizes individuals, groups, departments, or initiatives that promote values such as a commitment to equity and diversity or the advancement of human rights and social justice. It comes with a cash prize of $1,961 — in honor of the year the college was founded — that the recipient chooses to enhance social justice initiatives.
Saint-Amand, a Vietnam-era veteran, is committed to peace and to supporting veterans.
For more information, contact Janel D’Agato-Lynch at jdagatalynch@necc.mass.edu or 978-556-3471.
Methuen Kiwanis to hold bocce fundraiser
METHUEN — The local Kiwanis Club is holding a bocce tournament Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Sons of Italy, 459 Merrimack St.
Registration starts at 11 a.m., and lunch is from noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $40 per person, with teams of four. The fee includes lunch and play. There are also spectator lunch tickets for sale for $20.
To register your teams or get a lunch ticket, email or call Larry Giordano at oyama24@live.com or 978-360-9256.
Kiwanis is a local, nonproﬁt organization dedicated to serving children, one child at a time.
The organization is also looking for bocce lane sponsors for $200 per lane. Sponsor company banners will be posted on the lanes during the tournament. The company name and logo will also be posted on the club's social media sites. Checks should be made payable to the Kiwanis Club of Methuen.
Kentucky Derby Gala planned
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Firefighting Museum at 75 Kenoza Ave. will hold its fourth annual Kentucky Derby Gala celebrating the 146th Run for the Roses Saturday, May 2, from 5 to 10 p.m. Entertainment is by Dan Sky. This is an adult only event.
Derby Viewing starts at 6:30 p.m. Mystery balloons, cash bar, mint juleps, a full southern fare buffet are part of the fun. Prizes for best derby hat and attire.
Tickets, in advance, are $60 per person and can be purchased online at haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org or by calling 978-835-1565 or 978-994-1854. Tickets sold out fast last year.
Anyone who sponsors a racehorse receives two free tickets to the gala, free mint juleps and great advertising for your business.
Screening children for disabilities
HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead School District is sponsoring a Child Find Check to screen children ages 3 to 5 for possible educational disabilities. This event is free to Hampstead residents and will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hampstead Central School, 21 Emerson Ave.
If you suspect that your child may have difficulty with speech, hearing, vision, coordination, development or a learning disability that may require special help, the Child Find Check will help answer your questions. The screening will be done by trained professionals. All results will be kept confidential and will only be released to other professionals, such as school personnel or a physician with parental consent.
A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment or for additional information, contact Theresa Altsher at 603-329-6326, ext. 1102 between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Men’s basketball league forming
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow YMCA’s Legends 50 and older men’s basketball league is forming its winter season beginning Monday, Feb. 10.
There will be one night of player evaluations. All new and returning players will scrimmage to be evaluated for the draft, which will take place on Feb. 12. Players registering after Feb. 10 will be put on a waiting list and placed on a team if space permits.
Games begin Feb.17. The league consists of eight teams playing Monday nights at 7 and 8 p.m.
All local residents, 50 or older, are welcome to join and will be placed on evenly competitive teams. There will be twelve (12) regular season games plus playoffs. The cost to join the league is $105 for Plaistow/Haverhill YMCA members or $155 for non-members.
Registration can be done online or at the Plaistow YMCA. For more information, call 603-382-0641 or email League Commissioner, Karl Lennon, at lennonk@northshoreymca.org.