Region in a Minute: Kayak and canoe scavenger hunt is Saturday

METHUEN — The Methuen-based Clean River Project will hold its first Kayaks and Canoes Scavenger Hunt fundraiser from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine. Participants will launch kayaks and canoes at Clean River's headquarters, 1022 Riverside Drive. The goal of the challenge is for participants to collect as much trash from the riverbanks as possible within a three hour period.
Clean River staff in pontoon boats will be following participants and will remove bags of trash from the kayaks and canoes. Each kayak and canoe will be assigned a number, which will be noted on trash bags that will be returned to Clean River's headquarters for judging based on volume. Participants with the most trash collected will receive trophies. A special competition will pit firefighters from Haverhill, Methuen, Lawrence and North Andover against each other to see who can collect the most trash.
Participation fee is a $20 donation per person, which includes a cookout, prizes and raffles, and a "cash in the trash" search for bottles containing notes indicating whether the finder has won a prize. To register, contact Janice at 978-857-6680.
Hilldale Cemetery cleanup is Saturday
HAVERHILL — Members of the public are invited to participate in a cleanup at the Hilldale Cemetery from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Please bring rakes, weed whackers, lawn mowers, loppers, hand cutters and lots of energy. The cemetery has some rakes and loppers, and four working lawn mowers. Pizza for lunch. For more information, call Tom Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Library hosts coyote program
LONDONDERRY — Leach Library hosts a program, "The Real Eastern Coyote," at 7 p.m., Sept. 19, at the library on Mammoth Road. The program is presented by Christine Schadler, a member of the Northeast Wolf Coalition, who is also a representative for Project Coyote in New Hampshire and Vermont, and co-founder of the New Hampshire Wildlife Coalition. She has taught conservation and wolf ecology classes at University of New Hampshire for many years and has won many teaching honors.
Schadler will explain how and when the Eastern coyote arrived in New England, how it lives amid communities but is rarely seen, and how it contributes to keeping forests and fields healthy. The program is free and open to the public with seating limited to the first 90 people.
The program is held in the lower level meeting room.
Ladies in Jazz concert is Sunday
HAVERHILL — Winnekenni Castle will hold its 20th annual Ladies in Jazz Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday. This celebration of women in music brings together a collaborative of five, ultra-talented, female musicians for an elegant and inspiring afternoon concert. Admission is free, however, donations to the castle's wishing well are appreciated and help to maintain and castle and its free programs.
This year's roster includes vocalist Candida Rose, bass player Tal Shalom-Kobi, drummer Diane Gately, guitarist Laurie Goldsmith, and newcomer, pianist Diana Mascari. Visit online at winnekenni.com.
This concert will take place inside the castle with seating provided. Refreshments will be available.
Pasta supper to benefit local foster kids
METHUEN — Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley will host a Pasta Supper on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Lucy’s Church Hall, 254 Merrimack Street to benefit the foster children of the Greater Lawrence/Greater Haverhill area. All are welcome.
This family friendly event will include meatballs and pasta, salad and dessert. There will be raffles, door prizes and music. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children younger than 10.
For tickets, either call 978-771-2150 or purchase at the door.
Upper Room hosts benefit
DERRY — The Upper Room hosts its 18th annual benefit auction at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10A St., Derry. This year’s event has a cruise theme and the night includes dozens of silent and live auction items and dinner. Tickets are on sale at the Tupelo box office or visit tupelomusichall.com.