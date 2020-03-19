SALEM, Mass. — Salem State University student Christopher Vega, of Lawrence, won the New England Theater Conference’s Best Scene Partner Award at the regional Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) at Cape Cod Community College held in late January/early February. He also won the Irene Ryan Scene Partner Award for the region.
Vega moved on to the KCACTF national festival in Washington, D.C., with his scene partner, SSU student Demi DiCarlo, of Middleborough, who took the top spot against 230 other competitors in the regional Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship competition, marking 2020 the 10th year a Salem State student placed first in the competition.
Seven Salem State University theater students were awarded a total of 14 regional awards in various competitions, including acting, directing and playwriting.
The festival drew competitors from 60 colleges and universities throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Northeast New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.
Derry church to host service
DERRY — Abundant Grace Church, 127 Rockingham Road, will host a Prayer and Praise Night on Sunday, March 22, at 6 p.m. The church will be open for prayer, singing songs and worship.
Secretary Acosta to deliver NECC commencement address
HAVERHILL — Massachusetts Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta, a past Northern Essex Community College trustee, has been selected to deliver the commencement address to this year’s Northern Essex graduates.
The 2020 commencement ceremony will be held Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m. on the quadrangle of the Haverhill campus. More than 1,000 graduates are expected to receive certificates of completion and associate degrees.
Acosta manages the state's workforce development and labor departments, which ensure that workers, employers, and the unemployed have the tools, training, and safety resources needed to succeed in the Massachusetts economy.
Born in Cuba, she earned a bachelor of arts degree from Wesleyan University in Connecticut, where she was a member of the women’s varsity ice hockey team. She is the proud mother of five children.
Acosta knows the value that NECC gives to its student firsthand, as three of her five children have attended the college.
To learn more, visit online at necc.mass.edu/commencement.
Home Health Foundation receives donation
LAWRENCE — Home Health Foundation recently received a $5,000 donation from Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank. A Lawrence-based nonprofit organization, Home Health Foundation provides essential home health and hospice care.
With this contribution, Pentucket Bank joins the Home Health Foundation Network of Corporate Partners program, comprised of organizations that make annual sponsorship pledges.
"Joining the organization’s Network of Corporate Partners program represents our shared commitment to our community and willingness to work together to deliver experienced health care to those in need in their homes," said Scott Cote, CEO of Pentucket Bank.
"As a mission-driven agency, Home Health Foundation is committed to providing support to all patients and families in our care," said Karen Gomes, president and CEO of Home Health Foundation. "This gift will help ensure that the highest quality of home health, hospice and palliative care services remain available to all in our community."
For more information, visit HomeHealthFoundation.org.
Ruth's House receives grants
HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House announced it has received a $20,000 grant from the George C. Wadleigh Foundation and a $10,750 grant from the Griffin-White Foundation to help the indigent elderly and others live more comfortable, dignified lives.
The grants support a variety of Ruth's House programs, including elderly coat, client clothing, child pajamas, underwear and socks, a bra program and job skills training.
Haverhill citizens and members of the surrounding communities support the missions of Ruth's House by generously donating clothing and household items. The overwhelming generosity of the citizens of the Merrimack Valley allows Ruth’s House to provide clothing vouchers to all who qualify; while also selling clothing and household items in the Thrift Shop which directly supports the missions, Donegan said.
To learn how you can help, visit online at ruthsthriftshop.com.