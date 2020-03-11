LONDONDERRY — A program titled “Gorgeous Gardens of New England" will be held Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m. at the Leach Library on Mammoth Road.
Landscape artist turned professional photographer, Joanne Pearson, will present photos of gardens and garden design and will present a visual tour of some of the most stunning gardens in New England. She will also share tips on garden design and techniques for photographer flowers and gardens.
The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Londonderry Leach Library and is free and open to the public, but limited to the first 90 people. The program will be held in the library’s lower level meeting room.
Tickets available for Opportunity Works gala
HAVERHILL — The 45th annual Opportunity Works recognition gala, including dinner and dancing, takes place Friday, March 20 at DiBurro's, 887 Boston Road, from 6 to p.m. Tickets are $50 and available by calling 978-373-0994 before March 13.
North Andover High hosts empowerment day
NORTH ANDOVER — State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, will host Young Women Empowerment Day for female students at North Andover High School Friday, March 13.
The program, which will begin at 8 a.m., will feature a panel of women from North Andover and neighboring cities and towns who work in a variety of career fields, including an attorney, pharmacist, business owner, teacher, engineer, financial adviser and more.
Participants will discuss themselves and their careers, including job duties, education backgrounds and favorite and least favorite parts of their jobs. They will then break off into individual tables, at which students will have the opportunity to personally engage with each panelist.
Comedy night fundraiser planned
HAVERHILL — Tickets are still available for the 12th annual Haverhill High Athletics Comedy Night fundraiser on Friday, March 13 at DiBurro's in Ward Hill. Seats are $30 and available by calling the high school's main office at 978-374-5732.
Tickets may also be reserved through student athletes. In addition to the comedy show, sports memorabilia from the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Boston Bruins will be up for bid the night of the event.
Church to hold indoor flea market
HAVERHILL — Furniture, clothes, glassware, books, jewelry, and knick-knacks are among the bargains to be found when the Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church at 154 Winter St. holds an indoor flea market Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Greek pastries, spinach pie and pastichio will be available for purchase, along with refreshments. The event is sponsored by the Ladies Philoptochos Society Elpis.
St. Patrick's Day luncheon cancelled
LAWRENCE — The 51st annual St. Patrick's Day Luncheon scheduled for Friday at Relief's In has been cancelled out of concerns for the Coronavirus.
For more information, call Jack Lahey at 603-560-8192. The luncheon was to be sponsored by Division 8 Ancient Order of Hibernians.