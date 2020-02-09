HAVERHILL — The public library has teamed up with the Boston Bruins to participate in the 13th annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive to benefit two nonprofits, the Department of Children and Families’ Wonderfund, and Cradles to Crayons.
The drive runs until March 15. The library will be collecting new pairs of pajamas for babies, children and teens. Please bring donations to the children’s room.
Many of the pajamas collected go to local DCF offices in the area in which they were collected, benefiting local kids and teens. DCF estimates that at any given time, the agency is working with 45,000 babies, children and teens.
Last year, libraries from across the state collected 13,022 new pairs of pajamas, a new record for the drive. In total, over 20,000 pairs of pajamas were collected by 251 groups, 136 of which were libraries.
For more information, visit online at libraries.state.ma.us/pj-drive.
Scholarships available
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club is granting three $750 scholarships to members of the 2020 graduating high school class. Additionally, they announced that they will be granting a fourth scholarship in the amount of $750 anonymously donated in the names of Venice and Loretta. Winners must be a resident of Atkinson during their senior year of high school. It does not matter which high school you are graduating from, but you must be a resident of Atkinson.
They are looking specifically for students who have been involved in the community through volunteerism, civic contributions, local government, scouting programs and/or other similar activities.
The application deadline is April 27. Download the application form at awcc-nh.org. Contact Peggy McKane at 603-362-8216 or email pmckane@awcc-nh.org with questions.
Kindergarten information session
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Promise and its partners will hold a parent information session for incoming kindergarten students Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Haverhill High School library, 137 Monument St.
Children must be 5 years old by Aug. 31, in order to be eligible for kindergarten in September.
Meet some of the district's kindergarten teachers and learn about kindergarten programs and services such as nursing, food services and transportation, special education, English Language Learner education and the registration process.When entering the high school property, please follow the main road to the back of the campus to parking lot "E."
Registration appointments can be made when you attend one of these information sessions. For more information, call 978-420-1951.
Church to hold bean supper
GROVELAND — St. James Episcopal Church at 119 Washington St. in Groveland will hold a bean supper Saturday, Feb. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. at
The menu will include homemade baked beans (both pea and kidney), hot dogs, potato salad, additional salads, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and additional food options for adults and kids, as well as a variety of homemade desserts. Cost is $10 for adults. Free for children under age 10.
Visit online at saintjamesgroveland.org.
Sandown Garden Club donates books
SANDOWN — The Sandown Garden Club recently donated a number of informative and educational gardening books to the Sandown Public Library. There are books that appeal both to adults and children.
The list includes: "The Complete Mushroom Hunter," "Deer-Resistant Design," "Earth to Table Every Day," "Grow Your Own Herbal Remedies," "The Kitchen Garden," "Raised Bed Gardening for Beginners," "Trees, Veg in One Bed," "Trees, Leaves, Flowers & Seeds," "We Are the Gardeners." Spring is still weeks away, so now is the perfect time to visit the library and take home one of these great new books that will inspire thoughts and plans for this year’s gardens.
The club has been dedicated to beautifying the town’s public and historic grounds since 2008. It welcomes all gardeners from novice to experienced to be part of the group that shares its love of gardening. For more information about the club and membership, visit the website sandowngardenclub.org and the club’s Facebook page.
140th George Washington birthday dinner
METHUEN — First Church Congregational will host its 140th George Washington Birthday Dinner buffet, Saturday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., at 26 Pleasant St.
Menu includes roasted turkey breast and baked ham carving stations, and baked haddock, plus green salad, antipasto, green beans, butternut squash, macaroni and cheese, vegan chili, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, rolls & butter, apple crisp, coffee, tea and lemonade.
Guests are invited to tour the sanctuary to view "The Resurrection" stained glass window by John LaFarge, which incorporates 8,000 pieces of glass.
Tickets are $18 for adults, in advance, or $20 at the door. Children ages 6 to 12 are $8 and children under 6 are free. Tickets are available at the church office by calling 978-687-1240 and on Sundays following 10 a.m. worship.