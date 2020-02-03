ANDOVER — Andover Garden Club presents “The Impact of Climate Change at the Local Level,” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover.
Mass Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary director, Amy Weidensaul, PhD, will speak about the effect climate change has had on local flora and fauna and provide suggestions on how to reduce one’s carbon footprint at the individual level.
Suggested donation by nonmembers, $10, includes refreshments.
Free book talk by Harvard professor
HAVERHILL — Harvard Professor of Government, Steve Levitsky, will discus the international bestseller book "How Democracies Die," which he wrote with Harvard Professor of Government, Daniel Ziblatt, Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Universalist Unitarian Church, 15 Kenoza Ave. This event is free and open to the public.
Drawing insightful lessons from across history - from Pinochet's murderous Chilean regime to Erdogan's quiet dismantling in Turkey - Levitsky and Ziblatt explain why democracies fail and what each of us can do to protect our democratic rights. Please RSVP to office@uuhaverhill.org.
Chinese & Vietnamese New Year Celebration
LAWRENCE — A Chinese & Vietnamese New Year Celebration will take place Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill St. The City of Lawrence Council on Aging and the Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center are sponsoring this event, which is also supported in part by a grant from the Lawrence Cultural Council.
The general public is invited to experience an Asian Lunar New Year 2020 “Year of the Rat” celebration. Entertainment will be provided by cultural Asian dancers from the Dance Troupe at Lam Ty Ni Temple who will perform the traditional Lion Dance, a fan favorite.
Tickets for lunch are $8 per adult and $3 per child and must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information, contact the Lawrence Senior Center at 978-620-3540.
Women’s City Club to meet
HAVERHILL – Rick Scalise, who has worked for many theater companies, will perform at the Women’s City Club’s meeting Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St.
The 1 p.m. business meeting will be followed by light refreshments and entertainment.
Guests are always welcome to join members on the lower level of the church. Women come from many towns throughout the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire. Founded in 1917, the club meets on the first Tuesday from September through December and then February through April. Applications for those wanting to join the club are available at all meetings.
For more information, emil jmrkd@earthlink.net.
State gives $900K to local state park projects
METHUEN — The Methuen Historical Society was recently awarded $10,000 to start phase 1 of a multi-year project to stabilize the Chateau Greycourt State Park and develop a comprehensive plan for full restoration.
The grant, announced by the Baker-Polito Administration on Jan. 22, is part of $876,021 in funding to 29 projects proposed by municipalities, non-profit organizations, and other entities as part of the Fiscal Year 2020 Partnerships Matching Funds Program.
The program, which is administered by the Department of Conservation and Recreation, provides vital matching funds for projects that improve or enhance the state's natural, cultural and recreational resources contained within state parks.
"Our parks and open spaces benefit not only from the focused stewardship of state government, but also the passionate and energized efforts of communities and organization such as friends groups and historical societies," said state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester. "These important grants fuel the cost-effective partnerships that have developed between them."